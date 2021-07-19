This week, I expect many of us will be asked to sign a petition to divert money from the Wheeler Opera House fund to build a $14 million theater on the Aspen School District campus.
With all due respect for the arts and an unmoved love of education, I also expect I won’t be signing on. The case for yet another performing arts venue — two others in addition to the Wheeler Opera House are in the works — has yet to be made nor has the city council signed off on diverting more city tax money to a district theater.
The ballot question certified by the city clerk on Friday, which you may have missed as did the other paper and the KAJX arts desk, proposes to divert the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) funds from present uses to increase arts funding for arts groups that already receive $400,000 from the city of Aspen’s general fund through a grants committee. In the 2021 budget, the city would be required, if this measure were in place, to allocate $1.7 million from the RETT to “...visual and performing arts and music uses and organizations ...” and half of operating revenues — $4,143,200 in 2021, so more than $2 million representing the half that would go to the arts groups. (Sec. 23.48.060 of the proposed ordinance). For those who preferred CliffsNotes in school, it’s all outlined on pages 122-124 in the 2021 Proposed Budget.
That means, among other things, that $2 million for arts groups and uses represents a revenue stream that could be used to build a new district theater at the school campus. A companion ballot question would have taken $10 million — or about one-third of the fund balance — almost immediately. Thus far, that question has not been certified.
The ballot question does not answer nor have its sponsors publicly promulgated a rationale for a new district theater. The sponsors of the question are neither the school board, which has not commented nor come forward on behalf of the revenue diversion nor is the Aspen Education Foundation (AEF) officially supporting it, although some members of AEF overlap with the sponsoring group.
Good government geeks like myself are aware that the $95 million capital funding question we approved last fall (I worked on its behalf) included a promise to use $4 million of that fund to renovate the district theater. My sources who know the local industry tell me that $4 million would remedy present defects in safety and operations. An addition off the back could include proper dressing rooms, bathrooms and staging areas since, even in Aspen, $4 million can build 6,000 or even 8,000 square feet of usable space connected by doors and passages to the existing facility.
But the real question unasked and unanswered by or to the media is, why? Theatre Aspen has reportedly embarked on a $60 million capital campaign to make the tent at Rio Grande brick and mortar, a development that was inevitable following council’s OK for steel skeletal structures there more than a decade ago. Jazz Aspen Snowmass is also contemplating a performance venue on the Cooper Avenue mall where the Red Onion once was.
Two separate needs analyses, one more than a decade ago and the other three years ago, found little demand for more performance space and no justification for an expansion of the Wheeler for a “black box” on the vacant lot between the Wheeler and the old Mother Lode building.
Splitting operating revenues and RETT income with arts groups leaves a deficit in funding for Wheeler operating costs with the results that unprofitable community uses will have to be jettisoned and ticket prices will probably rise. Sports fans, you are being asked to build a skybox and pay higher ticket prices to make it work.
In spite of healthy real estate tax revenues and without the $2 million for “cultural groups,” the Wheeler fund is currently projected to be stable or in slight decline. I am sure the city’s able finance department is already calculating the “when” — not the “if” — for the ultimate draining of the present $28,503,094 Wheeler balance. Let’s estimate the expected life of the fund at 13-17 years assuming (very optimistically) that there isn’t a real estate bust following the current boom. God forbid the super wealthy have to pay taxes and skip buying a third or fourth home here or flying to the moon with their newfound and largely untaxed pandemic wealth.
If approved by 60% of the voters, the proposed ballot question would preempt the city council from even considering other repurposing of any Wheeler RETT monies. I have heartburn on a regular basis thinking about tent camps in parking lots for the unhoused, extreme detox and mental health issues, the muck flowing into our “pristine” river. We rank very high in suicide and depression measurements — and the unmet demand for day care continues.
This petition just isn’t fully baked and seems aimed more at creating pressure on the city council to fund a need yet to be proven. The city taxpayers already provide about $2.5 million annually to the school district through a special sales tax of 0.3%. It’s time to talk with elected people, not force their hand. Many will hesitate to tamper with the RETT that makes housing possible when any change might draw the anti-tax, anti-government crusaders into a court challenge that could end the housing and Wheeler taxes altogether.
I’ve been supporting and campaigning for school funds since the last time the ASD lost an election in 1981. I have supported the arts, taking on bit performances and writing about the opera (“The Marriage of Figaro”) and even taking on the humiliation of “worst, DFL” achiever in ballet lessons just to share the value of the arts with readers in the community.
This question isn’t ready for prime time. The chances of its passage are slim to none while the chances for lasting animosity and conflict between the school district and the city are near 100%. I hope its proponents will work with instead of against the city council to analyze whether a $14 million theater is needed and, if so, how to pay for it. And when this measure fails to gain the 60% approval needed for adoption or the signatures needed for the ballot, the damage to the partnership between the city and school district will be severely damaged for a long time.
Mick Ireland believes ticket prices at the Wheeler are already excluding some locals from their building just as Broncos ticket prices are excluding fans from their tax-subsidized stadium. Mick@sopris.net.