As the city moves ahead trying to limit growth by restricting residential expansion and vacation rentals, carving out an exception to the rules for “local” homeowners would be a big mistake.
Over the years, Pitkin County and the city of Aspen have tried to restrain growth with regulations. More recently, we have finally realized that growth in traffic, employment and visitor numbers aren’t driven by commercial development.
The real culprit undermining the Aspen Area Community Plan’s goal of slow growth and balance is the conversion of the residential sector into investment homes and vacation rentals. Long-term rentals are virtually extinct. Traffic is a nightmare. Ever more labor is needed to service quasi hotels. By every measure other than population count, the city is bursting at the seams.
Historically, planners have tempered growth management schemes by trying to exempt “locals” from the impact of regulations; councilors and commissioners have been asked to consider exempting locals from restrictions on development in the name of enabling property owners to partake in the profits of an increasingly speculative and lucrative market in hopes of enabling property owners to have it both ways. That is, controlled growth and the profits of real estate booms.
Been there, done that. The city tried lot splits in hopes that the subdivision of one property into two would enable the splitter to use the profits from the subdivision to afford to stay in Aspen. Lodge owners were allowed to access underlying residential development rights for the same purpose. Additional “mother-in-law” apartments — formally accessory dwelling units, or ADUs — were allowed without mitigation for the same reason. And there were rural subdivisions exempted so that family ranch owners could afford to remain.
None of this worked. Market forces rolled over the best of intentions. The lot splits created wealth now in the hands of nonresidents. The lodges are mostly gone, along with their owners. The ADUs stood empty and remain so. Ranches are now backdrops for mansions, a parody of the hard work that created them.
Now, the city and county are wishfully thinking that vacation-rental units can somehow be limited to “true locals” who reside on the property and need the money to remain in Aspen. An additional income stream presumably would slow the gentrification wave that has transformed 68% of free-market units into vacant places.
Like its predecessors’ attempts to have it both ways — free-market development for locals and limited growth for outsiders — the current attempt is doomed to fail. The ingenuity of market forces and our community’s inability to recognize the stakes and likely outcomes means a hybrid scheme exacting mitigation only from non-locals will repeat the pattern we have seen for 40 years. More gentrification, more labor demand and more demand for housing for the employees generated.
The truth is, it has come time to say, “No more, enough, no mas.” We can’t keep up. Can’t build enough housing to offset the increased employment. More subsidized parking and wider highways have failed everywhere as a solution and will here.
Much of the property here is owned by corporate entities, primarily LLCs. LLCs are a form of partnership that can admit as many partners as deemed useful. And LLCs and other entities do not have to disclose their ownership. Would a “local” resident with a 1% interest in a company qualify as “local ownership,” eligible for a deferral or exemption from mitigation rules? Would the deferral of mitigation fees be in perpetuity as long as the entity/owner had one member who lived here and the property passed by sale of equity interests?
Mitt Romney famously said corporations are “people.” And people they are — in the sense that zombies and vampires are — capable of eternal life and with no interest in community other than profit.
The truth is that local government does not have the resources to check who really “owns” what. Even the New York Times gave up trying to identify who was causing vast swaths of neighborhoods to go dark in London. Enforcement is difficult enough with affordable housing, in which entity ownership is not allowed. Most enforcement here, other than criminal behavior, is on a complaint basis.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars — perhaps millions — are on the table for those willing and able to abuse the system by claiming their property to be “locally owned.” Anonymous ownership of companies and LLCs opens the door to the regulatory failures of the past.
My suggestion is we skip trying to figure out who is a local and simply charge mitigation fees for any residential expansion — or rebuild and limit the number of vacation rental licenses to a relatively small number. We already have allowed the equivalent of 1,500 hotel rooms without affordable housing mitigation, parking or green building requirements. That’s too many.
We can’t have it both ways: profiteering for “true” local owners and mitigation for everyone else not clever enough to hide behind a corporate veil. The alternative is more growth, more demand for labor and more traffic than we can handle. And more corporate entities shielding ownership from public view. Nobody knows how many units Vladimir Putin owns here through corporate entities. None? Hundreds? Is Vlad’s mini hotel locally owned if one of the servants owns 1% of the LLC next door? We’ll never know.
Mick Ireland has long believed that residential development is the biggest employment generator in the county. Mick@sopris.net.