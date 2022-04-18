It’s hard to play around on social media without reading about someone’s 100-day pin, the award for 100 days of skiing and sliding in a single season.
Harder still is to think about whether the achievement is a credit to the owner or an admission of dilettante over achievement, a modern equivalent of an English squire’s careful record of days of fox hunting. To the outside world, the so-called “real” one, we surely seem foppish to boast of 100 days spent at a sport most of the world doesn’t understand, or if it understands at all, thinks of as a trivial, crazy purpose driving our lives.
Is it so? To begin with, there are a lot worse avocations. One could spend 100 days a winter/spring doing nothing other than drinking, watching TV or posting away on social media. Worse still, one could spend that many days at a legislative session dreaming up ways to criminalize pregnant women for wanting to terminate an unplanned or even a forced pregnancy. Or one could spend the cold months writing any of the 400 bills aimed at reversing the public’s acceptance of different gender choices or identities. Winter, for some, is the devil’s workshop.
The 100-day pin stands on its own merits, a good — not just a lesser of evils. The Navajo/Dine tradition urges us to “walk in beauty,” that is to recognize that we are surrounded by beauty within and without and ought to recognize such and live accordingly. And the poet John Keats once wrote, “Beauty is truth, truth beauty, — that is all ye know or need to know.”
If there were ever a sport, save hiking the wilderness, that can immerse one in beauty, it’s embracing a cold world that instinct says is to be avoided. We give a lot to get there, be we duct tape or diamond, the duct tapers paying with sacrifices and forbearance, the diamondettes with cash and travel time.
While bluebird powder days get the most attention in the softcore-porn-styled sports brochures, videos and media posts, many of us have come to know the beauty found on a day when nature is busy making ready for the bluebird with monochromatic cold and fog and heavy snows that blot out the rest of the world and immerse us in quiet memorial of ancient rhythms among trees that were here before us and will be after we are gone, an ephemeral trackless powder that erases our mark before we can get back to see where we were, an aloneness that we avoid and deny back on dry ground with family, friends or the dog and simultaneously yearn for.
Only a churl would deny the magic of immersion in a world most of the world sees as something to be avoided simply because socially designated more worthy ways to spend free time: volunteering for the poor, the tired and the huddled masses; creating rather than experiencing beauty with our art or resources; actually doing something about the forces of greed instead of just whining about the latest plutocrat or the vacant buildings left in the wake of the flood of refugee capital.
The 100-day pin reflects a purpose-driven life, the goal of so many philosophers and spirit guides, answering in the affirmative that we are not here merely to suffer and die, especially when we realize our luck and privilege and share back. With any luck, immersion in the beauty of the slopes should get us thinking about how to preserve that beauty and even how to extend it to others. One might not climb Everest and its relatives, one may never surf the 60-footer, one might not complete the Ironman — but the world is a happier place in contemplating these possibilities just as we draw comfort from knowing that an artist can spend seven years lying on planks to paint a chapel ceiling or write music that will be loved for centuries. The vicarious world is a virtual one and ever closer to the place where our descendants will live.
For me, if there is a stump sticking out of the beauty, it’s the reality that others deserve recognition for their own 100-day purposeful performances — the person who rides or drives the bus all winter to keep the air a bit cleaner, the volunteer who sorts our flotsam and jetsam into useful categories at the thrift shop, the neighbor who clears the sidewalks we walk beyond our homes, the cop who knows the difference between criminal behavior and mere exuberance badly expressed, the landlord who refrains from booting the duct-taper out in hopes of netting a few quick bucks.
We walk among the beauty of people as well as nature, a worthwhile if imperfect purpose for which we should always express gratitude.
Mick Ireland may have skied a 100-day ski season or two back in the day before it was a thing to count but he’s not sure it matters. mick@sopris.net