“War is hell,” Gen. Sherman said. Losing it is worse.
As I write, pressure mounts to open the economy and “get over the damage” while protecting what remains of our prosperity. In other words, throw us all on the front lines and let the disease run its “natural course.”
“Only” a small percentage or so of us will die as a result. The remainder will return to the good old days of last year. What’s a few hundred thousand lives in return for a better stock market?
As I write, many are arguing Sweden’s relatively lax restrictions are the path to victory because the death rate there is “only” four to six times that of adjoining Scandinavian countries. Nebraska plans to reopen the state’s big shopping center on Interstate 80. Meat-packing plants and agricultural operators are only grudgingly making changes in protection for workers.
At this point, we don’t have a vaccine, we don’t have a treatment, we don’t have much testing and we don’t even know if those who have contracted the disease are vulnerable to reinfection. The U.S. Senate physician says he doesn’t have the capability of testing even 100 senators. The only thing we know for certain is that social distancing, masking and hand-washing is slowing the spread in the hardest hit hotspots like New York and the Bay area.
If it’s a war and the president is a wartime president, he needs to understand that we are losing the war as the virus spreads to relatively unaffected states. False claims that COVID-19 spread is a hoax and that drinking bleach can cure the disease are not going to work. Refusing to report death data doesn’t work either.
Rather than calling for sacrifice and restraint, much less “blood, sweat and tears,” our leadership is catering to the desire for a quick answer, for an instant solution. Liberate Michigan! Denial still prevails in many quarters: The latest gambit is to claim that other diseases are really at fault, as if 30 somethings are suddenly having an outbreak of blood clots and strokes.
More than a month ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most credible voice within the Trump administration, said the total death count “... looks more like 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000 ...” previously predicted. Built into his assumption was compliance with social distancing, isolation and good hygiene. Mission not accomplished.
Dr. Fauci’s hoped-for limit of 60,000 total deaths was passed at the start of this month and the overall growth has continued with slowing rates in hotspots like New York being offset by new outbreaks in rural areas and prisons. The food supply chain for meat is particularly hard hit as plants where the workforce is shoulder to shoulder facilitate transmission. Instead of requiring the plants to provide masks, gloves and personal protection equipment, the federal government has issued recommendations rather than mandates, and local governors are threatening those who don’t show up for work with loss of unemployment benefits. Work or starve, ye immigrants.
Battles are won by audacity, wars by patience. The Russians defeated the better armed, technically advanced German forces by retreating until the enemy was spread thin, just as they had defeated the Grand Army of Napoleon by retreating and harassing until the attackers were exhausted and a counterattack could succeed. The American revolutionaries abandoned New York City and retreated until an army could be built, harassing the redcoats and, coincidentally, developing and using primitive vaccination against the smallpox that was decimating troops on both sides. The Vietnamese yielded to the French and Americans, melting into the countryside, buying time with guerrilla warfare and building supply chains. The boxer Muhammad Ali called this approach “rope a dope,” and it is where we should be headed right now.
Instead, Americans are proving that we are too impatient to pursue a long-term strategy. Some are gathering in state capitol buildings with long guns, Confederate flags and assault weapons, trying to force governors to abandon the strategies that have proven effective in favor of instantly gratifying ourselves with a return to a normalcy that no longer exists. Others are gathering on beaches shouting about their “freedom” to overturn lockdowns. First-world crisis: I can’t go to the beach for a few more weeks.
Sad to say, reports are circulating that crowds are gathering on the North Star Nature Preserve’s “beach” to party. I have observed personally that while mask-wearing is increasing on the trails, and social distancing is becoming the norm, we’re still not quite there. The myth is that younger people can’t be infected, that only old people catch and carry the disease.
What is needed now is time, and time only can be created with patience. If we can keep apart and calm long enough, the upper end estimates on one million American deaths can be averted and the economy can be reopened on a permanent basis.
Mick Ireland has a few extra masks and will send one if asked. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.