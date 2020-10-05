To my friends who really loathe President 45, who hammer him every day in social media: Hate is not the answer. Anyone who reads this space on a regular basis knows how profoundly I loathe the actions of 45 and the philosophy on which his rule is premised. Let me count the ways without enumerating them here. There just isn’t space or time or need to rehash the lies, the wrong and pernicious conduct foisted on us in making America much less great. That job is done, the record is clear and the need to reverse all that starting but not ending on Nov. 3 is paramount.
Before we get carried away with “Lock him up” and “I hope he dies” and invocation of karma, let’s consider where we are going with fighting fire with fire, putting us in jeopardy of becoming what we disdain.
The Donald is clearly the victim of severe child abuse suffering from PTSD, a guy who really needs thoughts, prayers and, above all, help that his allies and beneficiaries will never allow him to seek. His sickness runs much deeper than COVID.
That’s not to excuse his misdeeds or excuse them, it’s just a way of asking what we do about perpetrators of evil. I don’t think our causes, justice, equality, humanity and democracy are advanced by adopting and thereby legitimizing the means by which he gained and wields power. The danger of becoming that which we oppose is clear in history, literature and all the holy books.
As teaching by example is not only the best way but the only way of teaching, the example we ought to set is holding a wrongdoer accountable and maintaining compassion for the wrongdoer. I can’t imagine the perp in chief is not suffering from much more than COVID. He has apparently embraced the mantra of happiness and wealth and power as the means to the good life when almost all of us know in our heart that his chosen path doesn’t lead to happiness, much less contentment.
Almost none of the literature, the novels, the movies, the holy books end with greedy megalomaniacs living happily ever after or even happily before an untimely end. Do we not know what happened to Nero, to Valerian, to Pol Pot, to Hitler, to Mussolini, to the czars? In fiction, we know that Darth Vader bites the dust after a life of suffering as does Citizen Kane, Gordon Gecko and that most Aspen-ly Great (American) Gatsby.
So what we really now have is a dangerous man trying to self-medicate with cheeseburgers, porn stars, doctored golf scores, adulation and anger. It’s not working for him or for us.
Our biggest political mistake as a nation would be to make him a martyr for the lost cause of race-driven populism recast as American exceptionalism. The vengeance of reconstruction created the Southern strategy we know today, a cult of the lost cause that continues to fuel white backlash and a string of vicious demigods from Huey Long through George Wallace to this president, who seek not to heal or resolve the problems of the underclass and, instead, exploit their grievances to gain power.
Charity toward none and malice to all led us down the path we still trod.
Social media is replete with many bad wishes for 45, calls for a deserved death, karmic revenge and on and on, the sort of gloating he engages in on a regular basis with shout-outs to the racist Proud Boys, his hope that police will bang heads on squad cars during arrests, his threats to sic the military on protesters, the whole macho man, tough guy “it is what it is” disdain for 200,000 who have died of the “hoax” that sent him to the hospital. We must not become those whom we loathe.
Wishing for more suffering to be heaped upon someone who is and has been miserable all his life is not healthy for us and does not, in the long run, advance the causes he has harmed, driving his supporters into a defensive crouch, closing the dialogue and reinforcing the cult. The early Christians understood the blood of martyrdom waters the tree of the church. The cries for his physical suffering and death nourish and enshrine the beliefs of his supporters who already see themselves as an aggrieved minority.
If we don’t want to be confronted with white grievance in every election for the rest of the century, we need to focus our actions on the bad actions, character and policies of the Worst President Ever.
Our energy should be directed at terminating not his life but his reign and, after that, let the legal system judge and punish him for whatever crimes he may have perpetrated. From fairness and just treatment, we can move to invite his supporters to join us in the common cause of racial and economic justice, shared recognition of our humanity and proof that democracy can provide these things without violence.
Let him survive and realize the overwhelming rejection of his ideas on Nov. 3.
Mick Ireland plans to spend much of the next 29 days working for candidates who share the values that could, but have not yet, made us an exceptional nation. Mick@sopris.net