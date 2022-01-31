I like to focus my column on research issues and data-driven conclusions but, sometimes, I just need a break — and so do you, my readers.
There is a lot of serious junk going down, junk being a four-letter word that is less likely to get me canceled in Texas.
This isn’t a column about how great it is to be here or was or won’t be in the future. There are a lot of columnists who have great history or wonderful personal experiences or athletic feats to share.
What I am seeing is on the thin edge between tragic and comical, the twin masks of “Thalia and Melpomene” that seem so interchangeable.
Only in Aspen can those with no housing and those with maybe too many houses dream of sharing a common shelter: tents on Aspen Mountain. The guy who stole my bike years ago told me he found it next to his campsite at the base of 1A, where “the Mexies” left it. He was miffed when I paid his $75 failure to appear bond: “I just got back into town and don’t mind a few meals in jail.”
If you have lots and lots and lots of money, so much so that your accounting team can only estimate your net worth (nine figures, 10, 11, Bezos level) you don’t usually have the experience of living or at least dining in a tent during the winter. But you will soon thanks to something called ASPENX, sort of SPACEX without the rocket ships.
ASPENX is a retail shop sponsoring a tent camp (aka cabanas), beach chairs and lifeguard stands on the as-yet undeveloped snow near the Mountain Club on Ajax. The experience comes complete with Prada sweatshirts at $1,970 and afternoon rentals after 1 p.m. starting at $300 for naked beach chairs and “paired” food choices — and running all the way to $4,800 per person with a DJ, tent and bottle service. No word as to whether the guests can stay overnight for the full local experience.
The cynics may think this is a brutal contrast and misappropriation of culture that merits references to “Bwana” or some other appellation usually reserved for old black and white movies about African colonialists. Maybe the next Charles Dickens can combine all this into a heart-wrenching novel about a kid who works his/her way up from the ragged life as a mere Mountain Club member and becomes a snow beach bum. “Slope Watch,” coming soon on Netflix?
But, I think not. Instead, maybe winter camping with bottle service serves as the ultimate expression of a desire to be thought of as a “true” local, living in a tent and eating food that most of us have never heard of or seldom experience — black truffle pizzas topped with kettle corn or charcuterie, which might even be cold pepperoni, for all we know. Or “Grub” from the gas station with equally strange origins.
So, we come full circle. The extremely wealthy and the have-nothings really share a common dream, at least for an afternoon: indescribable food, sunshine, life guards flexing and protecting and a nice tent, enough to keep one’s mind off the dark stuff, as featured in Netflix’s real-life hit, “Don’t Look Up.”
Just as extreme politics on the right circle around to join the far left — Joe Rogan’s messaging and Robert F. Kennedy’s commenting on the “fascism” of wearing a mask — and the comparison of vaccination to the policies of Nazi Germany, Aspen’s extremes will meet. Keep an eye out at the thrift shop for used “cabanas” and Prada sweatshirts. And, campers, lock up your bicycle just in case a “have” gets too serious about having and being a local.
Mick Ireland enjoyed his break from his regular commentary for today’s musings and hopes you did, too. mick@sopris.net