In her most recent Red Rant, local columnist Elizabeth Milias takes the city to task for (gasp!) housing some of its employees.
Her complaint is largely the same column over and over with the same conclusion: housing bad, free market good! Her latest variation contends that the city’s housing is inefficient because some of the units are vacant and others are not stuffed with employees in each and every bedroom.
Shame on you, city of Aspen! How dare you use housing to attract workers to unfilled or difficult-to-fill jobs!
The city and its voters have long maintained that housing is essential to community, expressing support through legislation, taxes and a succession of community plans. Now it seems the Red Insect finds fault with the city for doing what it asks and mandates other businesses to do; that is, create housing for a portion of its workforce rather than contributing to the social ecological catastrophe best described as a commuter culture.
It appears the Red Rant would prefer that we replicate the failures of so many cities with ever-increasing transportation expenditures and never-ending parking garages and spaces while excluding from the community all but the undefined “essential workers.”
Staff and council policy is, in my opinion, a laudable recognition that, “Teaching by example is not only the best way but the only way of teaching.” This is true on so many levels: If you want nonviolent adults, don’t smack them around as children. If you want drug-free teens, don’t act like getting wasted is good for you but not for them.
Milias plays to her base with a deceptive recitation of housing data. She says 22% of the city-controlled inventory is vacant and there are only .45 employees per bedroom for the 67 units held by the city.
The reality check for someone who arrived in town and plunked down a million or two for a market-priced home is that, yes, units are vacant as people come and go. Most of us who get a unit by lottery or with a job don’t just write a check for the price and move in. Existing leases and mortgages have to be dealt with before making a move, families need to relocate, kids have to finish the semester and notice has to be given to former employers.
And .45 employees per bedroom sounds awfully inefficient until one stops to think as I wish the Red One would do now and then: Kids, yup, those loveable little creatures we call “our future,” aren’t part of the workforce and spouses or elders being cared may not be FTEs. That’s why it’s a community, not a labor camp for temps or a theme park where workers are brought in every day to make things happen.
The recent selection of a new police chief from outside the area was only possible with housing availability as part of the deal. The hospital CEO was lured back with government-owned housing. The ski company would be promoting the Power of Two (or maybe 1.5) without housing. It turns out that relatively few employees, essential or just desirable for running a resort, can buy into a town where fixer-upper ownership units start at $2 million and rentals start at $8,000 per month.
Conservative columnist David Brooks best captured the contrast between the city’s view of our workforce and the Red One’s:
“In the mind of an amoral realist, life is not a moral drama; it’s a competition for power and gain, red in tooth and claw. Other people are not possessors of souls, of infinite dignity and worth; they are objects to be utilized.” (NYT, 04/29/23)
And so, when the market deems you are no longer “essential,” or too old or too young to make the Theme Park or colony profitable, it’s time to hit the road and make room for younger, faster, cuter, wealthier residents worthy of being here, preferably without the baggage of family.
Mick Ireland has been gainfully employed for more than 65 years and appreciates the chance to be part of what was once a real community Email him at mick@sopris.net.