Turkey Day having come and gone with carry-out from the Chart House for my little family, there is time to reflect on the goodness of being alive in a dark year, starting with some people and events that don’t get much attention but deserve a little love in print.
While I share the appreciation for first responders, doctors, medical workers, nurses and care workers putting themselves in harm’s way, I would rather they were listened to rather than honored with mini-Hallmark skits on TV. It’s as if we are fighting yet another senseless war and throwing parades for the wounded and disabled rather than trying to stop the combat and spare the lives lost.
Let’s start with the people who impose a little welcome, low drama routine amid the chaos of current events:
The much maligned “faceless” bureaucrats who came up with a home for the homeless at the Brush Creek intercept lot. It may not be ideal, but the social distancing and individually enhanced tents make it possible to protect us from them, them from us, the us and the them depending on whether the readers are part of the us who have more conventional housing or the us who need shelter that isn’t a crowded, contagious space. Someone or ones were thinking about all of us as being a “we” rather than an us and a them.
The journalists and media who refuse to allow the individual stories to be swept into the statistical basket of mass casualties. Some outlets are willing to describe these lives in the detail that goes well beyond the thoughts and prayer shibboleth that accompanies mass shootings to let us share the grief so many families feel.
It’s easy to say, “open the schools,” when you’re not the one who will be or was sharing the air with hundreds of asymptomatic little vectors and highly social teens. Many will say the schools are open in Europe without acknowledging that most of Europe is better at wearing masks and starts with a lower infection rate.
The Aspen Skiing Co. people who made an early opening happen and provided the White Ribbon of Fun that was referred to as the White Ribbon of Death in the more frivolous times when death from skiing was an abstraction and not much of an après event. Hard-packed snow and limited terrain are not going to put Aspen at the top of Best Resorts in North America, but the scrape and slide is a morale booster and a reminder that this too shall pass.
The bus drivers who risk not just infection but confrontation if they need to call out the visiting moron or two still pretending the virus is not much more than the sniffles. How many of us want to walk down the narrow aisle of a bus and ask some idiot to put the mask over the nose? For starting pay that guarantees the need for a multijob lifestyle? Some who can’t afford a car or live in an intercept lot are being well served by your love and work.
The county clerk and her crew who just got us through a record vote of more than 12,000 ballots returned without drama. Yes, democracy lives here, and voting can be done fairly and efficiently without help from Rudy or drama. We have had enough of both this year.
Clark’s and City Market. I shop at both and was comforted to know that management was strict about masks for both users and staff. Price gouging, a fundamental capitalist principle, was in short supply.
The city and county electeds who led by example with masks and social media posts wearing the face coverings. Good on all of you who maybe, just maybe, influenced one of “Them” to join “Us” in respecting the health of others.
As with any good holiday cheer, there are leftovers to be dealt with, hangovers to be hung and relatives unhugged. We’ll all get to that later but for now, know that there is a good in all that chaos just waiting to be seen behind the mask.
Mick Ireland is grateful to have readers and support and even critics. mick@sopris.net