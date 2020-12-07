We all do it. We all regret it at some level. No, not that, you perv, that will give you warts and cause blindness, as any old-school priest can tell you. The difference between you and I and most of us is that WaPo is not around to fact check us on everything we say and write and prove what we all know is true: Lying is endemic to our personal and public politics, if not pandemic, and always has been for each of us.
Lies, half-truths, omissions, fibs, misspeaks and various distortions have been a staple of personal politics and human interaction since before the foundation of the Republic. We all know George Washington was lying if he really told his parents he could not tell a lie and admitted to chopping down a cherry tree. He lied about lying, at the least.
In fact, historians don’t believe there was even a cherry tree in need of a hack and that the story was a lie about lying, manufactured after his death in the interest of extolling the truth teller and selling more books. In other words, a “white” lie, meaning a lie made in the interest of doing good, that is telling a larger truth about Washington’s fundamental honesty. He was, after all, a slaveholder at a time when such did not require a cover-up but did require embrace of “black” lies about Black people, that being their “need” to be slaves for their own good, their sub humanity, their character in need of corporal punishment to lift them up.
Lying and mistruth are protected speech when used in politics and for good reason: imagine a president or a government that could throw you in jail for what a jury understands to be a lie or representation of an untruth.
The modern protection for untruth has its roots in the civil rights struggles of the 1960s when protesters took out a fact-based ad in The New York Times accurately describing the brutality of the conduct by Montgomery, Ala., police. The ad also contained some minor factual errors — the number of times Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested (four, not seven), the song the protesters sang on the Capitol steps (“The National Anthem,” not “My Country ’Tis of Thee”), whether students were arrested for demonstrating (no) or a lunch counter sit in (yes).
Prospective jurors showed up for the libel trial, some wearing Confederate uniforms. Five-hundred-thousand dollars was awarded against the defendant New York Times. The rule that emerged on appeal was that political speech about officeholders was protected against all but knowing public falsehoods purposely published to do harm. That’s how and why stupid claims about Barack Obama’s birth are not any more actionable than highly detailed descriptions of The Donald’s affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
Nobody would publish accounts of wrongdoing if they could be jailed or fined for getting details incorrect, such as the size of the hush money bribe ($130,000) or the exact dates and numbers of the affair.
The Republic cannot only survive lies and liars, but also some fibs and exaggerations to get through various crises. We wrongly demonized the Japanese to rally the country while embracing our heroic “friends” in Russia, and later flipped on both caricatures as I presume the respective countries have done for us.
Other lies have proved markedly less benign as lives are jeopardized to bolster the bonafides of the liars: 130,000 died in Iraq in pursuit of nonexistent weapons of mass destruction and hundreds of thousands more in Vietnam after LBJ claimed we were attacked in the Gulf of Tonkin. The only consequence for these lies was the reputation of the government for truth and political rage toward perps, who, like the creator of little George Washington’s myth, have been forgiven by time or gone altogether.
Common Aspen lies tend to be less consequential and laughable Fake News that listener and speaker know as a shorthand for saving face: “Meet me at 9 o’clock, I’ll wait (on a powder day).” “It’s not you, it’s me.” “I ride e-bikes only for exercise.” “This studio is within walking distance of the gondola.”
The real truth is no one would ski with anyone if the time was set in stone, nobody would date anyone and e-bikes would be left to rust if our common understanding did not give lie to the lies.
More serious, less polite lies here revolve around development and wage theft. Hence the expression, “Better to beg forgiveness than ask permission,” is understood as “you can’t make me tear this down and build, according to promised design.” And, “I didn’t know it would cost so much and sorry I can’t pay you what I promised and the guy down the street said he could do the job for half as much.”
The real problem now isn’t that people tell lies but that nothing is too outrageous to be considered a lie and that the politics of the audience counts more than the facts and data in determining whether an assertion is true. The Republic can survive lies but won’t last long if nothing no matter how objectively false can be accepted as truth by dint of repetition. And, by the way, Joe Biden won.
