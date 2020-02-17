Some of us seemed to be surprised that KAJX, aka Aspen Public Radio, is going corporate.
What did we think would happen? That a successful nonprofit would stay grassroots, downscale and funky? Did we skip the Karl Marx lecture?
Hah.
Our local NPR outlet has summarily dismissed longtime volunteer locals who provided the eclectic, messy vitality we always say we moved to Aspen for. The new station manager, a recent resident of that liberal and totally analogous bastion, Colorado Springs, finally did what his/her predecessors had been gradually moving toward for many years: conversion of the station from small and funky nonprofit to yet another machine, a profitable nonprofit.
The only surprise is that the dumping of the music-makers was done in such an uncivil fashion, allowing the bluegrass guy, the jazz aficionados and the oldies person not so much as a farewell program capping years of dedication to their niche listening market.
The model for dismissal is not original. George Clooney covered it in “Up in the Air” and Michael Moore showed it how it is done in “Roger and Me.” Hey little people, grab your cardboard box, fill it with memories, hit the road today! See ya, wouldn’t want to be ya. Who were those people with all their annoying needs for storage space, time and supervision, anyway?
This is a little radio station that served us well ever since Sy Coleman and a bunch of volunteers offered a potluck mélange of local programming featuring local news content and music that wasn’t available on the commercial airwaves. A station that covered news we could use, like warnings about potential drug busts and contaminated pot, a place where someone’s love for an off-mainstream music playlist provided a small-town audience with a sampling of the music jock’s intimate love of stuff most of us would never otherwise notice.
While I am a news junkie and have been since I could read about “Why Johnny Can’t Read” in the 1950s, and root for the defeat of Dick the Trick in the White House, I had to respect the devotion of the Dan Sadowskys, Jeanne Wallas, Stu Hucks and a host of others who filled the off hours with music they loved that people like me would never have gone looking for. Nothing like really old oldies or dark blues to drive home with after a hard night at the Aspen Recreation Center.
The new station manager told the Aspen Times it would be too hard on her to fire people and have them continue even one more week with a final show, it “... just felt wrong.” Glad her feelings were spared. Like any upwardly mobile, six-figure CEO, she was able to shift the hurt to the lower-paid volunteers, where real corporate executives know it belongs.
The rationale for all this is grounded in undisclosed data and research, presumably of local listeners, research that is strikingly opaque for a news outlet presumably dedicated to uncovering and disclosing the truth.
In addition to recycled Boring British Company newscasts, we can look forward to in-depth reporting on why the RFTA/HOV lanes are on the right side of the road (to accommodate buses and the many stops on Highway 82, duh, see EIS) and why some people wanted to rename this town Fat City (to reduce commercialization and tourism, double duh).
Most of the people sacked in the drive to homogenize Ute City could probably answer these deep investigative questions off the top of their head while rummaging through their beloved collections for another obscure favorite. What next? A feature on the Aspen State Teachers College? Again? A probe into why Main Street is 90 feet wide?
None of this should be a surprise to locals with more than a year of tenure. The arc of nonprofits is a familiar path from humble origins led by unpaid volunteers to financial juggernauts driven by upwardly mobile CEOs on their way to bigger things. The art crush party becomes a week efficiently distributing over-produced invitations without wasting time on the common folk who were there at the founding. The hospital dinner staffed by doctors serving food becomes a gala most locals can’t afford. The teachers disappear from the school foundation dinner. The jazz festival evolves into a sky-box event separating the celebrity/second-home wheat from the mere music-loving chaff, complete with a downtown performance center. Jeff Bezos would be proud that so many collect so much without being taxed!
Charity begins at home, but ends with a tax-exempt foundation focused on harvesting big bucks, more outsiders in charge, offices, year-round fundraising, dependence on the preferences of the have and have mores and professional studies that will never see the light of day.
Who, besides Karl Marx, would have thought it possible?
This column was written as the BBC shared exciting soccer stories and COVID-19 summaries rather than weird local music choices. Mick Ireland will be focusing his donations on service organizations that aren’t aspiring to be the next Amazon or Uber. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.