Many of us are asking if Aspen has lost its soul. Today we engage in pseudo-scientific, completely subjective analyses of whether it was worth it.
So, let’s look at some of the changes over the last 40 or so years since I got here — recognizing all the while that most of what divides the good and the bad old days is according to when we arrived, our arrivals all marking the end of a golden era, whether you got here in 1979 or a few months ago.
So what makes a place one of the last good places to live other than that (destructive) designation by Outside Magazine? The Clappers, the Marolts and the other legacy families can’t make their arrival the dividing line because they have been here since day zero of Aspen’s decline or ascent, depending on what you think of this little town.
Test No. 1: Is the skiing better? For sure, there’s more of it, and you can get in more powder laps than 40 years ago. The grooming is better, the terrain is bigger and the access by bus is incomparable. Against that, we have the $250 lift ticket, an ever-more expensive season pass and blocks-long lines on powder days — plus obnoxious promotions like renting a beach chair for $300 at lunch, further separating the duct-tapers from the diamond crowd.
I’ll give this category to modern Aspen. If I could afford to ski, I know where the good snow is, and I can get there in 20 minutes on all of the mountains. I can’t, however, throw snowballs at yahoos and tell them to go back to Texas because the gondi and the good lifts aren’t near the ground, rules are enforced, and Texas isn’t even the most obnoxious place to be from.
Test No. 2: Housing. A close one here. We have 2,800 affordable housing units, but the game is pretty much locked for newcomers because if you leave here, you can’t return — and if you sell a deed-restricted unit, the proceeds won’t buy anything where you might want to live unless Seymour, Nebraska, is on your bucket list. In the old days, there were many nooks and crannies to fill, and we lived in campgrounds, drug dealers’ closets, dormitories and cabins where each of us had 12 square feet of living space on the floor after work.
Even though we could use Basalt as a plan B in the old days, it was still pretty brutal and your chances of ever owning a place were close to zero, not counting trust-fund housing. It’s probably better now than in the old days, though more complicated: If you can’t get in deed-restricted housing, your next stop with an $80,000-salary job is Rifle. Say hi to our whacky congressperson when you get there.
Test No. 3: The social scene. I don’t know where people look for partners now. I am happily married and glad to be off the online scene, which is about as genuine as a Long Island congressman who made up virtually an entire persona of fake schools, fake jobs, wealth, skills and probably goes to his gym and posts a fake handicap placard to get good parking.
Back in the day, you went to bars and social events, which is pretty inapplicable now unless you want to Instagram the person you’re hitting on while she/he/they sit across the table from you and you are confident that your vaccines and prior exposure to COVID make it safe to be there to begin with. We have Gen X, Y, Z, the millennials and baby boomers, but I think the next gen will be the social-distancing gen, who think getting lucky means having high-speed internet and good dating search engines. Not coincidentally, the birth rate here and nationally is below replacement rate, with places like Aspen leading the race to the bottom of the pack and ever-larger parts of town being “kid free.”
Let’s give this one to the oldies. Everybody back then lied about their status, qualities and doctorate degree from the University of Georgia — but at least you could see their faces and decide if any of their pitches were possible. Again, politicos not to be named almost get elected to the U.S. Senate by flashing plastic sheriff badges, bragging on their (poor to nonexistent) academic accomplishments and leaving numerous descendants to fend for themselves. The truth is whatever can be repeated the most times.
Test No. 4: Drugs. In the olden times, it was said that good drugs will get you through hard times without money, but money without drugs won’t get you through hard times. The ’70s and ’80s were a time when drugs were a shared identity and a shared bond, a generational distinction between us and them. I don’t remember ever buying any, but I do remember sharing and getting high just walking into a smoke-filled room.
Nowadays, the drug we smoked — Mary Jane, weed, tea, whatever — was a danger that has now been legalized, minimized and commercialized like a rock anthem promoting a super-sized pickup truck. Quality has improved thanks to the profit motive, and the danger is gone. Things that people ingested without questions are now branded and rated and available in fruit flavors. Only some old boomers seem to be into the coke scene, but I don’t know for sure, as 40 years have come and gone without me seeing it more than once. And many a dealer has moved on to dealing real estate or yoga lessons or nonprofit-CEO status with no noticeable harm to the rest of us.
I’ll wager that all that stuff will eventually be legalized or decriminalized — the sooner the better for some of the psychoactive healing plants. Score one for the old days, though I still lament the people who did outrageous jail time for selling fairly innocuous bags of stems and seeds.
Test No. 5: The newspapers. In the old days, both papers had what we called reporters and staff who were reviewed by editors. We could read about almost any local activity in the papers, from women’s softball results to criminal sentences to local politics and high school sports, all attended by the writers. People even went to school board meetings and stayed awake the entire time so you would know something.
Now we basically have a handful of sincere people trying to be editors, writers and fact-checkers with the time to maybe write one local-oriented piece a day. Important stuff just gets left out for lack of resources. Last I checked, this newspaper had more local columnists than reporters as the market has pretty well snuffed print journalism here and elsewhere. The good ones are either struggling with the shadow of alleged oligarchs or tempted to take a better-paying job in real estate or government.
What profit is a man/person/woman who loses their material pleasures but gains their soul — or do I have that backwards? Or do all of us have it upside down? Welcome to Hotel Aspen, where you never, never leave.
Mick Ireland isn’t sure what we need to read about next but hopes it isn’t another story about a high school party at Bumps. That scene hasn’t changed. mick@sopris.net.