Tired of being lied to? I am — and thus this column.
The lies, big and small and often malicious, are not the “Big Lie” about Biden’s election. I am over that one and its relatives: the mysterious suitcases of ballots, the Italian space ships, software hacks directed by George Soros.
Lately, I observe a spate of letters and commentary attacking the premise of community-based housing. It’s the unfounded notion that “old people” are clogging the system, that home ownership is a good idea for everyone except those who can’t cough up $1.5 million for a small studio, that perhaps denizens of those currently with housing shouldn’t vote.
This is not to say that APCHA is a perfect agency — none such exist in government or the private sector. And there are some rulemaking issues that need to be addressed and capital improvements to be made.
Yes, people cheat. That’s why the IRS audits tax returns, why police pull over drunk drivers, and all of us have too damn many passwords for all of our apps.
But the recent attacks by the Red Ant and her cohorts have a familiar ring, not just because they are stale and undocumented, but because they carry more than the whiff of exclusion and condescension that seeks to exclude working locals from the benefits of home ownership enjoyed by corporate citizens, foreign investors and a handful of people lucky enough to buy a home here before the markets exploded.
Let’s start by debunking the Red’s assertion that 50-somethings are close to retirement age and will soon create dead space in the housing system.
Sounds plausible, like Rudy Giuliani before he opens his mouth. Here’s the reality.
The “old people” who are supposedly, in the Red’s diatribe, quitting work at 62 and retiring in place, well, aren’t.
The Hometrek data kept by APCHA shows 168 people aged 62 through 65 living in ownership units. Of those 168, three are not working. Three. As in 2%. And 85% of those the Redsters think will retire early have not done so and are still working full time.
And, among those 65-73, 60% are working with 40% working full time. Probably a higher percentage of older housing residents are working here than free-market residents, but one can’t know for sure since most of the free-market units are owned by corporate people, vacation rental owners, Mark Hunt or some Jay Gatsby variant, e.g. Liza Jet LLC.
The “solution” to “lazy” oldsters retiring after 30 or 50 years of work is, as always, to end home ownership for those who can’t get a mortgage on a $1.5-million studio and didn’t remember to inherit a trust fund. Says the Red One: Let’s convert everything to rental units, no dogs, no families, no long-term stability. “... [W]e are currently subsidizing Aspen’s middle class … people who don’t work and won’t work in the service industry economy.”
Workers need not aspire to residency here — having a family, membership in the middle class — just work that sumptuous $15-an-hour, double-shift lifestyle until you can’t, then move on. It’s the Amazon Burnout Center, the theme-park strategy: You are not meant to be a part of the community, only a resource to be used until worn out.
Mick Ireland has decided to learn Python but claims no people programming skills as the Ant seems to believe he has. mick@sopris.net