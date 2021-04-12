At the root of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin lies a persistent American myth, the essentially racist characterization of Black people as more violent and less affected by pain, those qualities warranting a more violent response by police in encounters.
The history is too extensive to fully detail in a mere opinion column but let’s start, not with the knee on the neck, but history lessons from a century ago that remain bubbling below the public consciousness, yet have powerful influence on behavior by those who share them.
Cocaine became readily available in the late 1800s after science was able to crystallize the active ingredients in a form that could be preserved and shared. One didn’t need to chew leaves and ingest lime to counter stomach acid like a Peruvian miner when a sniff of powder became the route of choice. It didn’t take long for the popular press, led in part by The New York Times, to proclaim in 1914 a myth around “Negro Cocaine ‘Fiends’ (who) Are a New Southern Menace.” (The New York Times headline from Feb. 8, 1914).
The “fiends” were alleged to be frustrated Black people deprived of whisky by Prohibition. The Times described crime sprees by Blacks who sniffed cocaine and acquired superhuman strength, virtual immunity from being knocked down by bullets. Cocaine gave them “... the deadly accuracy of the cocaine user (which) has become axiomatic in Southern police circles.”
Part of the police response in the South was the adoption of heavier service revolvers, moving the caliber up to .38 from .22 to stop the Black “fiends.” (NYT, above)
The “fiend” threat helped push Congress to criminalize use and possession of cocaine, a drug which had not long before been endorsed by the Pope and Sigmund Freud.
More than a century later, the “fiend” was recast as a super anti-hero in “Black Panther,” a highly acclaimed, slickly produced, very violent production centering around a Black Panther king, the first successor to the first king who ingests a “heart shaped herb” affected by the meteor metal vibranium and acquires superhuman abilities. Needless to say, the modern BP also has superior fighting ability and the incredible marksmanship identified in The New York Times in 1914. The movie BP is a “fiend” fighting for justice.
The BP movie and the anti-hero fight against corruption is a natural successor to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s and 80s, the Shafts and Superflies and a host of Black anti-heroes embedded in dark, corrupt, drug fueled landscapes of poverty, crooked cops and economic decay.
The real Black Panthers (originally known as the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense), Huey Newton, Fred Hampton and Bobby Seale and many lesser known women were practicing open carry with heavy weaponry, confronting the corrupt, racial profiling cops of their day, “policing the police,” shouting legal advice to Black people profiled on the streets and running social programs and offering free breakfasts to their brethren in our, drug ravaged ghettos. Gun control followed shortly thereafter with Ronald Reagan signing the Mulford Act in 1967 repealing the right of the public to carry loaded firearms.
Here we are again. After watching a good chunk of the trial of Derek Chauvin, it’s pretty apparent that the defense is preparing to cast George Floyd as the lead super fiend in videos recorded by bystander phones in a low income neighborhood that could have been a backdrop for Blaxploitation films without the brilliant music that Shaft and the more recent BP movie featured.
The defense apparently hopes that Floyd’s use of meth and fentanyl, his addiction, his past crimes and the presence of small amounts of both in his system will portray him as both fearsome and vulnerable with the drugs, not the cops ultimately killing him. He was a large man, six and a half feet tall, 223 pounds, athletic and strong, destined to be portrayed as a fiend on drugs to be feared in the eyes of Chauvin and in need of forceful subjugation.
Though Floyd was handcuffed and prone, the defense will argue that continued pressure on the neck was needed lest the super human, drug-fueled Floyd arise and smite them. In a classic, revealing deployment of hyperbole, defense counsel has already suggested to the jury that Floyd’s prone position was akin to lying on a beach or a massage table. After all, the movie “Black Panther” basically rose from the dead with the help of a herbal medicine to save Wakanda. Shaft, Superfly and other anti-heroes proved immune to mere gunfire and deadly shots as well. All rehabilitated “fiends” fighting for a form of dark justice.
The jury will ultimately be asked to set aside its prejudice and decide on the facts whether Derek Chauvin’s actions will be enough to extinguish the Black fiend myth as certainly as it did Floyd’s life. Will the verdict be a turning point in the direction of justice or just another win for fear over reason, another dark sequel to the depiction of Blacks as both vulnerable and super human?
Mick Ireland believes innocent until proven guilty will be a meaningless standard until verdicts are established by facts, not myths. Mick@sopris.net.