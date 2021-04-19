The struggle over whether 1020 Cooper Avenue should host affordable housing reveals a spreading demographic darkness and likely population decline in the surrounding East Aspen neighborhood that has implications for the city as a whole.
Intensive research and mapping of voter lists, the county assessor database of ownership records in 2021 and 2012 and vacation rental licenses on file with the city shows that VRBO, Airbnb and other uses on Cooper Avenue and nearby streets have largely supplanted local residential uses on the licensed properties.
The research looked at properties within 250 feet of 1020 Cooper, where an affordable housing project is proposed that would preserve the present structure formerly owned by the beloved Su Lum and add four affordable, deed-restricted units and four parking spaces off the street.
Using mapping software, Pitkin County assessor databases and voter records for 2021 and 2012 shows the following:
More than a quarter of the 134 properties within 250 feet of 1020 Cooper Ave. are licensed for vacation rentals, 36 in all. This number does not include inactive licenses or properties used as vacation rentals without registering and obtaining a license. The best estimate is that about 20% to 30% of vacation rental units are not licensed.
All but one of the 36 licensed units appear to be owned by out-of-county or out-of-state companies, and all but two are second-home properties. The neighborhood as a whole is 55% second/third home property owned by corporations, LLCs and trusts.
Only one voter lives in the 36 vacation rentals. The uses are clearly not spare bedrooms providing a long-term resident a bit of income as once might have been the case. For all intents and purposes, the licensees are running mini-hotel operations with no requirements to park the guests or house the generated employees that service the units. The properties are valued at about $1,100 per square foot, or about $1 million to $2.5 million per unit, depending on the size and location.
This small study has large implications for the city as a whole as it suggests that vacation rental uses are, as postulated in this space numerous times, diminishing the dwindling stock of locally occupied, free market units available for rent. The above results also suggest that 2020 census will show a decline in population for this neighborhood and other neighborhoods or even the city as a whole.
Much of the opposition to 1020 Cooper affordable housing centers on the neighborhood parking problem, further proving that irony is alive and well in the ’hood even if vitality is fading. The 1020 Cooper project includes four parking spaces. City rules require no additional parking for vacation uses and users.
One letter-to-the-editor writer claims that his condo complex already has a parking shortage, a shortage that seems logically related to the intensive use of those units as mini hotels.
People come here, they bring one or more cars. The parking overflows onto Cooper Avenue. Is the answer to have 1020 Cooper used as a second home or vacation rental property with unregulated parking needs rather than providing four new, on-site spaces?
In its less than infinite wisdom, back when vacation rentals were not easily found on your phone, the city did not require housing to offset the increased employment generation, parking or environmental impacts of vacation rentals — a sort of mirror opposite of what the 1020 Cooper project offers: employees housed, some parking added.
The replacement of local-serving residences with tourist units and second homes is almost certainly not confined to this one block of Cooper Avenue and nearby properties. Mapping the entire city shows rental units in almost all but affordable housing neighborhoods.
From an economic standpoint, renting out a property for $500 or $1,000 a night makes a lot of sense. Property taxes are about one-quarter per valuation compared to similar commercial or lodge uses.
I can only hope the city will choose the vitality of an affordable housing development over the likely alternative uses as either another second/third home or mini, unmitigated vacation hotel.
Mick Ireland believes the town is well supplied with dollar-denominated investment properties, second homes and almost 1,000 vacation rental units. Your responses will be carefully considered at mick@sopris.net.