Floriduh is “open for business” — the business of being a petri dish for the breeding of more virulent strains of COVID-19, that is. For reasons beyond the scope of this article, the South in general and the Deep South more so, seem to be addicted to lost causes.
And it’s not just the Civil War that is being recast as a heroic endeavor led by benevolent slave holders. It’s also the fight against evolution as a theory or Black people as full humans. It’s the mythology of the stolen election requiring a crackdown on too much voting. And, most recently, it’s the mythologizing of COVID-19 as a benign form of a seasonal flu.
The bad news is about half of Republicans believe vaccines, masks and social distancing are just a government conspiracy to control your life. My more cynical friends invoke social Darwinism as a cure for the denial of Darwin’s theory of evolution.
Let them kill themselves, angry Facebook posts declare. Let evolution cull the ranks of Americans too damn stupid to help themselves or consider others in their reckless, unmasked, unvaccinated, socially unsafe behavior. This is a remake of how some ultra-rightists viewed HIV and AIDS: let “those people” die off by their own recklessness.
Humans being the imperfect creatures that we are, the die-off strategy never works for any social problem: people continue to have unprotected sex with strangers, drive while drunk, fire random shots in the air that come down on themselves and their friends.
I must object to the let-them-die strategy for reasons practical and philosophical — the first being that we are inseparable from those people of whatever belief, and the second being that the festering denial of science and evolution threatens even the logical and conscientious among us.
All men are brothers (and sisters, etc.) is not just a rock anthem repurposed to market automobiles. Don’t take my word for it, just tune in to the teachings of Jesus, the Buddha, Mohammed or the prophets of Judaism, with whatever saint or martyr makes you comfortable. No man (woman, etc.) is an island any more than that lone tree left standing after a clear cut is a forest.
Screw all that Ayn Rand crap. There is no elite corps of humans responsible for all progress and advance — and if there were, you wouldn’t be a member unless you have a 500-foot yacht and a trailing baby boat for your helicopter.
Philosophy aside, the reality is Gov. Duh and his acolytes do not or choose not to grasp Darwin, as if William Jennings Bryan settled the debate in favor of divine direction at the Scopes Monkey Trial a century ago. Sorry, no matter how you stack the textbooks against science, you aren’t going to win any more than the Earth-is-the-center-of-the-universe people were able to shoot down Galileo or Copernicus. It’s as over as the presidential election; evolution is a fact.
So, at the risk of simplification, we need to understand at least this much: we are all mutants, much as the delta variant is a more advanced and — from its perspective, should viruses have perspectives — a more effective strain of COVID-19.
As some of you know and others deny, life forms, from the single cell to the genius human, start with DNA that carries the instructions that organisms need to develop, survive and reproduce — the limits, the possibilities and the possibility for limitlessness achievement by individual creatures and their successors.
But those instructions and design patterns are hacked by reality all the time. Radiation and hostile environments may break down the blueprint, leaving the cell or the human or the starfish unable to pass on an exact copy. The result is that our descendants don’t have an exact copy of our instructions but may have an upgrade or a defect passed to them by the alteration of their parental DNA.
What Darwin knew, and so many of us deny or fail to grasp, is that the natural environment picks winners and losers among the living world. Giraffes don’t have extremely long necks because some bearded anthropomorph came down one night and magically transformed them or because their parents spent a lot of time stretching up to treetops for nutrition. Simply put, giraffes came about because those with genes for longer necks were more successful at obtaining food and thus able to reproduce.
And so it is with the virus. No, the Chinese aren’t secretly tampering with the virus in India. The virus is mutating, and the forms with the best ability to spread are displacing the obsolete versions. As long as the virus is protected from scientific and government interference, it will evolve as it is doing. And the more Florida-Man hosts, the better chance for a new strain to emerge, perhaps even a more deadly one that can overcome the vaccines. Get a clue, not a Q.
Mick Ireland has returned to masking up in crowded places, staying socially distant and asking those who don’t have health or religious objections to get the shot while it still works. Mick@sopris.net.