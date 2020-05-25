ACROSS NEVADA ON I-80 — The road now belongs to trucks and ghosts. America’s Main Street connecting New York to the Golden Gate is now mostly bereft of vacationers, visitors and casual tourists — what we once complained of as traffic. Interstate 80 is as empty now as the desert and dry country it traverses, inviting all to exceed the generous 80 and 75 mph speed limits by more than usual. Traffic is down.
It’s midnight at the oasis, each and every one, pretty much 24/7, with the truck stops much quieter and the aisles of the defacto candy-convenience shops providing social distance and isolation without one-way floor stickers or waiting spots; there’s no danger of exceeding 50 or even 10 persons gathered. The 1930s have arrived in step with a deep red political bent: Wearing a mask into the store to get a bag of chips is an unwelcome political statement at a place surrounded by American flags and #opennevadanow placards mounted on wire fences. The staff is unmasked and yours is clearly an unwelcome reminder of the hoax coronavirus deep state fake news liberal plot.
Passing through the casino-driven economy of West Wendover on the border of Utah and Nevada just over the line from the Bonneville salt flats, I stop for gas and find a modern, instant ghost town more thoroughly done than Ashcroft, a flash-frozen version of a dying Midwestern Rust Belt city without the charm, as empty as an old sci-fi movie set awaiting Godzilla or giant spiders. No bright lights, no city and nothing to obscure the faux grandeur of the massive clunky cement architecture that is usually invisible behind colored lights, neon and jumbotrons.
The Quiet Year (or Years) are underway without the romantic sheen of nostalgia through which Aspen’s pre-ski era is seen. No cute and quaint books are in the offing. No local Tony Vagneur will reminisce about these as the good old days.
This is the America we don’t really see from an Aspen soothed by a familiar offseason vibe we have come to expect and even cherish. At home, it isn’t quite real, this early onset offseason feels like every April and May, with parking everywhere and lodging and eateries closed between ski time and the frenzy of summer. We are in free fall with lines of cars hoping for a bag of food and 114 businesses getting city help with rent. We haven’t hit bottom yet.
Many of the 114 will not survive the impact of a looming depression or second wave of COVID-19. Jumping off a cliff isn’t fatal; it’s the landing that matters. Our hearts live in the recent past where the businesses are perennials that bloom when the snow is gone or are quickly replaced by new ones.
Intellectual apprehension and emotional embrace are two different animals. It still doesn’t feel like the deluge of wealth will run dry permanently, though we are fully aware there will be no $1,000-a-day Food & Wine, no premier seating at Jazz Aspen Snowmass, no sea of blue hairs filling the music tent, no festival of ideas good or dumb, no Thursday concerts in Snowmass, no Fourth of July parade down Main Street. The airlines are petitioning to eliminate service to Sardy Field altogether while we argue about expanding the runway.
Knowing isn’t feeling. The road focuses me on reality in a way that Aspen — even with its lines for free food, its closures and masks and crowded trails — seems little more than temporary accommodations to a short-term problem. We will get through this. Others won’t. Rural America is suffering long-term hurt.
On the road, it’s apparent that others, especially immigrants, may not, are not, will not get through this much better than the Joads did in “The Grapes of Wrath.” COVID-19 is being used to shred their meager safety net and their jobs are often dependent on shoulder-to-shoulder contact in plants and fields. Ghost towns and dying industries can become permanent, and these Nevada counties, places of Libertarian bent, don’t have a Wheeler Opera House Fund to tap or a special fund open to all. Some rural governments won’t even count or disclose the death toll in prisons and meat plants.
A little democratic socialism might slip past Mitch and cushion the blow. Maybe, maybe not. In the 1930s, the Republicans argued the economy would naturally heal itself, and only with the advent of WWII did the Keynesian fiscal stimulus notion prevail. Over my dead body will jobless aid be extended, says one would-be Republican president; we’ll see how this works out, says their Senate leader; it’ll be fine by June, says our dear leader.
The ultra wealthy just got a $90 billion tax break and will help make Aspen possible now and impossible in future boom times. They will come to weather the storm that some of them started with their socially promiscuous misbehavior. Out here across northern Nevada, the little towns and communities that depend on the flow of more ordinary people and mundane economic activity have seen their well go dry with no assurance of revival. Even if “#opennevadanow” comes to be, it’s not likely that the rest of America can, or will, risk thronging the casinos shoulder to shoulder anytime soon.