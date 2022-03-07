Not always literally, of course, but money can flee a war zone and sanctions more quickly and with a better welcome than people.
Among the recent arrivals is $76.4 million in cash for an acre of land that was to have been Gorsuch Haus. A former Soviet citizen (not Russian) who claims to have never been a “Russian” formed an LLC and bought the property from the development team that cut the original deal for creating a Lift One corridor with skiing to Dean Street in return for approval of a bunch of lodge rooms, a bit of housing and some amenities.
Voters narrowly approved the tradeoff — growth for better ski access — in an election before COVID, before short-term rentals caught fire on the market, back when second homes were thought to be consuming hotel rooms in the never-ending drive toward total gentrification and world-class, theme-park status. Now the apex predators have arrived to gobble up hotels.
Will the purchase result in the construction of an actual hotel at a time when the competition from unburdened short-term rentals can undercut any “affordable” lodging offerings?
It’s easy to imagine the purchasing entities masking the real source of the money — whatever or whoever that is — coming to council, as have so many others and demanding relief from the burdens imposed on the project by the voters and council. How many times have we heard developers (major and minor) threaten the electeds with doing something worse on the property unless changes are made to help the project “pencil out?”
This place is a virtual puppy mill for shooters looking to gain advantage by offering a dark alternative to their proposal — the good puppy getting it if we don’t give the shooter what he/she/they wants. We were told that the then-Ritz Carlton project needed to be approved or else. Your favorite athletic club goes away — unless more free-market housing is allowed. The Aspen Highlands owners had accumulated the right to build a 300-unit hotel with no housing mitigation. Base Village in Snowmass would remain a hole in the ground unless some requirements went away. Pandora’s, or else residential development in the rural and resort zone.
And it almost always works. The Ritz got approved by the voters with minimal housing. The Aspen Club got concessions before finally tanking. Aspen Highlands got the free-market housing it wanted as part of a base village.
Base Village was modified to ease the owners’ requirements. Pandora’s was approved on a promise to not add residential development to the area.
So many puppies, so much ransom paid in the form of approvals and concessions. Fool me once. Or twice. Or every time. This observer can’t help but expect a demand to cut out some or all of the 38 required housing units or the public parking or the ski museum, lest the new owners withdraw from the agreement and build a single-family dacha on the almost acre he/she/they own.
The city does not allow property owners to process two development applications at the same time. The new owners can’t get an approval for the approximately 11,000-square-foot home that could be built on that almost acre without giving up their position in the hotel plan.
But that’s hardly the point of shoot-the-puppy bargaining, anyway. Nobody does anything bad; they just remind us that they could. Nice little town you have there, hate to see anything happen to it. And there is always a worse alternative — a road through the wilderness, an ugly mess left in place or court action forever and so on — sort of rattling the nuclear option without taking the puppies.
And why not? History teaches us it works pretty well and doesn’t cost much.
In this case, the purchased land might well be just another safe deposit for assets that could be seized or frozen by various parties trying to punish one another in hopes of gaining an advantage in the Ukraine. Time is on the side of whoever owns this land, since time pressures the community into making more concessions to avoid the giant-home alternative while the investment remains stable and safe from seizure.
Yup, the Russians are coming — or have come here to stash loot. We know a billionaire named Roman Abramovich has property here, as does his friend Eugene Shvidler. Abramovich has denounced the invasion of Ukraine. We don’t know how many other Russians or Soviets are stashing cash in Aspen real estate. It matters little who they are and much — what is happening to this community?
Perhaps we should just stop pretending we can be a “real town” or a “local place” when reality suggests we are just a little Switzerland, keeping money safe for all who need to hide it. But even Switzerland abandoned its neutrality in this particularly historical moment.