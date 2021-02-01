The bad news for a thousand or so Capitol invaders is called a smartphone or, maybe for most, a “dumb” phone.
Yup, that same phone they used to post selfies and videos of themselves looting, pillaging and assaulting police in the Capitol is what even casual viewers of crime shows understand as admissible evidence. I don’t think the TV trial for the Buffalo Head guy, the Proud Boys and the woman who stole the laptop hoping to sell it to the Russians would even fill the space between commercials on the new TV series, “CSI: Special Idiots Unit.” Get ready to plea bargain, Proud Boys and militia wannabes.
Libtards and others like myself have long been convinced that something is seriously awry in and among the alt-right herd mentality. I mean, who else would blame George Soros for using his spaceship laser to start forest fires in California (Georgia’s Qanon congresswoman), purchase $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine (Oklahoma’s red state government) and brag about their arrest mugshots and rap sheets (our very own Lauren Boebert)? These are the people who put the “duh” in Floriduh and think the second-most number of votes is a winning score, cuz, you know, math is just another elitist hoax.
There is a theory that came out of the most recent Reich in Europe that the bigger the lie, the easier the sale: Nobody would buy a billionaire sneaking around California forests with a box of matches, but a spaceship and laser makes perfect sense as part of the predictable anti-Semitic tropes: The Protocols of the Elders of Marin County.
Now, six are dead and the hoaxification machinery is facing its biggest challenge since labeling the pandemic fake news, Vladimir Putin as harmless and climate change a communist plot.
Already, the right-wing propaganda machine is trying to blame Antifa, Black Lives Matter and (coming soon) random Mexican immigrants for storming the Capitol. The latest deflection being beta-tested in the media: Rudy Giuliani’s claim that the Lincoln Project, Republican critics of Trump, created the chaos.
The problem for the invaders is not proving innocence but making a plea deal before any of the thousand other contestants can make a better one by revealing who planned and funded the insurrection and identifying its ultimate goals. Already the buffalo-head guy is begging to testify at the Senate impeachment trial. Details of the preplanning, mapping and funding already show this was not a spontaneous eruption of Trump love. A noose and a scaffold don’t emerge from scrap lumber in the chaos of an invasion.
In the classic prisoner’s dilemma experiment, two suspects are in separate cells and can choose between clamming up or spilling the beans on the other. If both keep their mouths shut, the prosecution’s case falls apart. If one squeals, the other goes away for a long time. Some suspects might trust a partner in crime, but even the dumbest troglodyte understands there is no real chance that all or even most of their fellow invaders will keep shut. Apologies and confessions are already raining down.
With all the video footage, journalists are already mapping out exactly who was where and when they were beating people with American flag staffs. Inevitably, we’ll know who was part of a military-style operation with specific malevolent intent beyond merely grabbing laptops and furniture and leaving nasty notes on the House speaker’s desk. The feds, with more resources and time, will be able to “crowd source” what the real plan was for the guy with the plastic handcuffs. If Congresspeople were giving attack tours the day before, we’ll know that, too.
The call to just leave this episode behind, to move on without treating the invaders to the kind of grilling accorded Hilary Clinton, is falling on deaf ears among the professional prosecutors and the Democrats controlling Congress. The truth is on the way.
Mick Ireland believes Joe Biden won the election by getting more votes and the Confederate battle flag does not belong in the nation’s Capitol any more than does the Nazi banner. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.