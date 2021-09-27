Hey, census 2020, can we have our people back?
It appears from the detailed census 2020 data released last month that Pitkin County may have lost as many as 1,000 residents to a bad count last year. So far, about 850 “missing persons” have been identified as “undercounted” and there may be more as detailed work continues.
Fortunately, our friends and neighbors in certain subdivisions are not missing in the tragic sense that afflicts so many Native American women — who disappear every year without explanation.
Our missing are not gone from this world, just from the census 2020. We have a pretty good idea of where they live — in the housing units the census also didn’t count — and about how many should have been counted. We just don’t know why they weren’t counted and how to get them back on the books that allocate this county’s share of state and federal resources that are granted on a per person basis.
Calculations as reported to the city and county show we stand to lose up to $20 million over the next decade because federal and state programs allocate funding for highways, education, human services and other programs on a population basis.
To the truly jaded, that sounds like just one more or less luxury residence, but to those helped by the various programs, it is real money. A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you are talking about something meaningful.
How this happened is unclear. Some of it may have been Latino resistance to answering a census from which the then president wanted to exclude them. Other undercounts might be from bad data input or programming errors. In any case, the people not counted won’t be incorporated into the state and federal redistricting maps, leaving this valley a little less influence in the election of state senators, representatives and members of Congress.
It seems that some combination of programming and data entry errors are responsible for the bad counts at Buttermilk and Tiehack. Even if a census enumerator (she who comes to your door) couldn’t find a house or a person, there should not be any “zero blocks” in populated areas because so many locals filled out their census form online. Those online entries should show up in the data, unless they were programmed out or included in some other jurisdiction.
The Latino areas that showed weaker-than-expected numbers, Lazy Glen and Maroon Creek Club, may have been a case of census reluctance. Latinas and Latinos did much of the canvassing for those neighborhoods but, given the then president’s hostility to their inclusion and a fear of data abuse, the effort came up short.
Other places, like Aspen Village — where about half the residents were uncounted — may have been shorted by a combination of data/programming errors and resistance to the process.
How to fix the problem is even less clear. Legal experts in this area, of whom I am not one, know that we aren’t going to fix the problem in time for redistricting. That’s unfortunate, because it is possible that undercounting may be as yet undocumented in enough places to tip the balance for congressional or legislative seats throughout the state. Beyond that, it’s not certain whether the count can be corrected for funding allocations for the remainder of the decade or, one hopes, retroactively changed to restore money lost during the time taken to make the fix. Federal bureaucracies are hardly nimble.
Aspen was part of a Complete Count Committee, a coalition of hundreds of people, agencies and nonprofits from Aspen to Parachute that worked very hard to encourage local residents to fill out their census online or on paper. Local planning persons and nonprofits organized early to maximize the count, with extra emphasis on Latinos (Hispanics, in census jargon). The CCC walked thousands of doors with reminder cards, held events and saturated the media with information on how and why to participate. The responses at the door were almost uniformly positive, with some residents bringing out a laptop and filing the report as team members watched.
How much worse it would have been without the local groups’ participation is hard to gauge — though it is clear that it could’ve been worse. Let’s hope the undercount doesn’t become the final count.
Mick Ireland has worked on census data for 20 years, Following the 2010 count, he estimated about 200-400 county residents were left out. Mick@sopris.net