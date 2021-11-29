Writing a column while on vacation (Mission Beach, California) is not as hard as it might seem. Running on a beach every day, basking in the sun and eating (relatively) affordable meals sharpens one’s perspective on home life in Aspen.
From here, under 70-degree cloudless skies, it’s ever more obvious that we locals are better people than the rest of the world thinks. The faraway perspective of San Diego allows me to understand that you (us?) people are able to appreciate and celebrate things that the rest loathes and despises or, at best, merely tolerates.
Take, for example, the White Ribbon of Doom that we (you) call ski terrain. So much happiness with so little amenity. Even a hardy Midwestern skier probably wouldn’t bother standing in line for a shot at the 137 acres of diamond-hard-packed, blue-square runs that require more downloading and uploading to access than a “free” music app on an old iPhone, password protected and two-step verified.
Hardly enough room for a slalom turn and a near miss. And the near-term forecast? Dry. Medium-term forecast: maybe OK. Very long-term forecast: uh, oh. Still, when the rest of the world looks dark, our first-world problems — our five-minute delays getting out of town, our full calendar of charity events and the absence of homeless tents on every corner — brighten the picture.
It’s also nice to note that none of our local politicians are headed for jail and that nobody is trying to “stop the steal” by recounting our 2020 ballots. Out here, the Trumpsters are red flagging on the beach, walking with a complete set of placards and banners, apparently convinced that JFK is due any day in Dallas, that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 60%, million-plus recall win doesn’t count and on and on. While Aspen people may take umbrage at Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s stupid joke about Muslims carrying backpacks, the laughs here are at her, not with her.
It’s also kind of cool that locals have taken on mental health issues with educational outreach and at least one local columnist, Andrew Parrot, is ready to write seriously about his own depression and trauma without trying to put a snarky, satirical spin on a real issue. Go Andrew! And good luck.
There remain serious problems back home in paradise: a new COVID variant will inevitably arrive before Christmas, hosted by some international traveler; the housing scene is ever more desperate; the entrance to Aspen is bound to reemerge as a conflict point if, for no other reason, commuters are reluctant to ride transit with strangers; and the remaining local-serving businesses can’t find enough staff to stay open. Still, we don’t yet have morons wandering the streets with heavy weaponry and our high school students have yet to be captured on video chanting the “N” word.
The national supply chain appears to be healing, though not in time for the holidays. Fortunately, Aspen is a great place to buy local stuff — local crafts, books (Explore to the rescue), sporting goods and, especially, personal services like massages, hair treatments, ski lessons and valley getaways. We can be locals and help locals struggling to rebuild a business in the wake of the pandemic.
I’ll be back soon enough, hoping to offer some commentary and even a few proposals to solve the real problems besetting us. Until then, hang in there, shop locally and don’t let the White Ribbon of Doom ruin your season.
Mick Ireland is running every day on soft beach sand, which is as close as these people here can get to going uphill on snow. mick@sopris.net.