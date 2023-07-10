We talk a good talk. We buy electric cars. We support buses. We promote solar, wind and other renewables. And we diligently recycle and compost.
All good. But does it make a difference? The denialists will, of course, say it doesn’t matter, climate change is just a blip caused by sunspots or solar flares or just made up like the efficacy of vaccines or George Soros or the so-called moon landing, etc. and so on.
Those people and their maniacal determination to return to an antebellum nation are still with us. Admittedly, there is a nostalgic tug to their vision of a time before climate change when the land and creatures on it were just something to subjugate and put to ever higher and better uses.
Those people are crazy but may not be all wrong about at least one of our locally cherished environmental strategies: recycling. For as long as I can remember, sincere and well-meaning political aspirants, including myself, championed recycling as a win-win for the community and the planet.
But scientific evidence documented in recent books has convinced me and others that recycling is ineffectual in keeping harmful plastics out of our air, water and bodies.
A quarter of a century ago, Pitkin County aggressively pursued recycling as a means of preserving the landfill from overflowing and forcing trash downvalley. The commissioners and I visited the landfill and learned that the remaining life span of the trash repository was about 11 years. After that, we would face a lose-lose set outcome — paying more to ship the junk downvalley and adding heavy vehicles to an already overburdened Highway 82.
Staff urged greater recycling emphasis that would extend the life of the landfill, relieve the local environment of plastic and metal waste, save money by selling the stuff to China and keeping waste-haulers off the highway. Win times four, win-win squared, however you do the math. Last time I heard an estimate, the landfill was down to its last 11 years but the recycling solution doesn’t contribute much to keeping it alive.
Reality has caught up almost as if Thanos has left the Marvel Comics universe to turn good intentions into figurative trash. China no longer accepts our recycled products; most recycled products go into landfills where plastics can leach into the soil; Amazon and other retailers inundate us with pernicious wrapping and packaging that doesn’t recycle very well. We are losing the fight while Americans put an additional 500 pounds of plastic trash into the environment each year.
The failure of recycling to stem the tide can be seen in the 600,000-square-mile floating gyre twice as large as Texas, almost two trillion plastic shards. There is plastic at the bottom of the ocean’s deepest trenches six miles below the surface and on the shores of uninhabited islands everywhere. It’s in our bodies and in our infants to ill effect in ways profound and uncountable in this small space. Elephants are dying of plastic trash they consume in landfills. Corals and tortoises are being extinguished (New Yorker magazine, 6/23/23).
The answer is not more recycling, as most plastic that is recycled is done so inefficiently and much goes straight into oceans, rivers and forests. Where city and county efforts once had value as examples, it’s evident that the strategy is not enough. Many plastic products cannot be recycled at all.
What to do? In a column space that strives to do more than host a whine festival, I offer this suggestion: Let’s follow the bag tax with limits on one-use plastic bottles. The examples we set and which others have already taken up could put a dent in production of excess plastic that mere recycling has not.
I will be the first to admit that I have single-use plastic bottles, mostly for hydration. Giving that up and dragging a reusable bottle about will be inconvenient, as will be finding a new planet when Thanos and the plastic industry (aka Big Oil) finish with this one.
It can be done and we can be part of that if we are willing to accept some more inconvenience on behalf of the sea turtles, elephants, infants and others suffering from plastic poisoning.
What better place to start than the city and county where every other word out of our mouths, half of our opinion columns and much of our promotional advertising brags on or praises our time spent with nature?
Yes, it will be politically challenging but then what is politics for if not to resolve things that aren’t working? The world didn't end, jobs weren’t lost — we have an excess of those anyway — and nobody refused to come here when plastic bags went away.
It might even work. Bans on DDT, fluorocarbons and drill-waste dumping, once deemed controversial, ended up working.
Yes, we can.