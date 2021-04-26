Ireland: To be clear, I don’t like cocaine and never have. I don’t recommend its use, at least not in the present forms available on black markets, and I recognize that it’s a destructive, potentially addictive drug that harms health and destroys families. Like, well, alcohol. Prohibition fostered an alcohol-funded national crime syndicate that today would be known as “gangs” were alcohol still illegal and imported from south of the border instead of Canada, as was the case in the good old days of speakeasies, Eliot Ness and the Valentine’s Day Massacre. Prohibition failed as the fortunes to be made corrupted politicians, police and businesses. Al Capone famously went to jail, not for dealing the drug but for making too much money doing so and failing to pay taxes on the income. Since the end of Prohibition, we celebrate consumption and over consumption of beer and spirits. I know first hand how strictly regulated sales of alcohol make the restaurant industry possible, fund local governments and give meaning to the life of some softball teams. As a family, we benefited from alcohol sales at Ireland’s Oyster House, as a working bartender and waiter, from the tips, as a coach and player, from the bonding and camaraderie that flows from shared drinking. The flip side of legal alcohol is as dark as the upside is light. Families and friends destroyed by death and addiction, recoveries that leave so many of the recovered angry and unhappy, innocent drivers killed by drunks, rampant obesity that afflicts a majority of my peers — in part due to slowed metabolisms and over consumption of empty calories. These too I have observed first hand within family, by friends and in society at large. No, drinking “lite” beer will not turn you into the thin, fit, attractive creatures that populate endless media offerings. Cancer, diabetes, heart disease are much more likely outcomes. The annual death toll, according to the CDC, is about 100,000 per year. Cocaine use is not a safe alternative to alcohol abuse, though the death toll is lower by 80%. The medical harm is different, but the results are the same: broken families, broken people, suicides, lost careers and jail terms for users, especially Black people under a system that for many decades distinguished between crack users (those people) and powder sniffers (us people). I have known the suffering among friends and families personally, the lives lost or damaged by use or needless incarceration. The best argument in favor of regulated legalization is not that cocaine is safe or safer than alcohol. And I don’t subscribe to the narcissistic politics of the Libertarians: note that herd immunity experiments are a failure everywhere they have been tried as expressions of Freedumb. Sweden failed with that approach; New Zealand succeeded with a shutdown. Florida is rising in the ranks of death charts. The best argument is not that legalization will reduce use but that it can reduce profits. Rum runners no longer sneak in from Canada with whiskey and marijuana freelancing dope dealers are hard to find in Aspen these days because regulated legalization effectively out competes the illegal suppliers. Our southern border is inundated with asylum seeking refugees from failed Narcostates where the profits from the cocaine trade corrupt politicians and law enforcement and cartels have power to subordinate citizens with violent reprisals. Not all asylum seekers are refugees from violence and corruption — some are, as always has been the case — economic refugees from poverty like the Italians, the Irish, the Chinese who came here for a better life. Failed states ruled by corrupt oligarchs are generally not successful economically. Russia and ­other petro states are not drawing economic refugees to their territory, and many are the oil rich places where exit strategies are a personal mantra for the most talented and able citizens. Our presence in South America, whether “fighting socialism” or making war on drugs has succeeded in little more than entrenching a succession of despots of the left and the right, weakening the ability of governments to fight the cartels and crippling the local economies. A decriminalized cocaine scheme would probably look a lot like what Oregon has already done: fines, not criminal charges imposed on small users, sales and resales by unlicensed persons prohibited, sales tax proceeds for treatment of addicts and much less importation by and fewer profits for criminal elements. Even the Republicans no longer wail so much about marijuana smuggling at the border. It is doubtful that our Progressive disguised as moderate-in-chief is ready for a radical change on “hard” drugs. Maybe so, but it’s never too soon to start moving in a better direction: commute the sentences of retail sellers, stop the no-knock warrants in futile pursuit of abstinence, undercut the cartels with a regulated market that dries up the demand for illegal drugs. It’s working for marijuana, and it can work for cocaine. Mick Ireland hasn’t seen cocaine for almost 40 years, but remembers how it wasted so many of his peers in the heyday of use. Mick@sopris.net