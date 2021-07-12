What is it with calling people Nazis for every transgression large and small?
In our never-ending American obsession with forgetting history or misremembering it, we seem to have forgotten that the Nazi Party controlling Germany was as close to evil incarnate as we’re ever likely to see. The eradication of 11 million-plus “undesirables” — including about 6 million Jews and almost as many people who were gay, Romani, social misfits, communists, liberals and prisoners of war — is its legacy. Another 20 million Russians died in the invasion of Russia premised on a characterization of the Russians as subhumans..
What’s funny about that aside from the dark humor of American education itself that leaves so many of us ignorant of the above, so much so that we still have a substantial number of Holocaust deniers 70 years later and swastika flags flying at protests? Denial is a way of life, an industry ascendant. Just think: the climate change hoax, should-be-still “President” Trump, George Soros and his fire-breathing flying saucers, Hilary Clinton’s pedophilic pizza basement, Black slaves were treated kindly and on and on. If it’s weird and dumb, it has a following, a news channel to promote it and room in the Twittersphere to keep it alive.
So here I am, stuck between cringing outrage and the outright laughter I ordinarily reserve for the latest Photoshopped Loch Ness monster. Our latest oxymoronic, laughable lie is our congressperson’s castigation of “Biden Nazis” who are “going door to door” trying to push vaccines in Grand Junction.
“Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County,” tweeted the congresswoman who represents that county in a borderline tangent from her usual messaging of “guns-freedom.” And fellow Qster Marjorie Taylor Greene says “... they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.”
The denial industry is keeping the red states and red counties at low vaccination rates and providing a lifeline to the COVID-19 incubation centers, where new strains even more dangerous than the Delta variant can evolve. Mesa County ranks in the top 1 or 2% of counties with an extremely high risk of infection for unvaccinated people. The lies of Boe — er, I’ll call her Ms. Gunsfreedom — will further suppress the already low vaccination rate in Mesa County, one that already lags at 36%. God forbid anyone ask another to protect themselves and, by extension, others.
This stupidity is not stupid politics for Team MAGA. Sure, people will die as new variants emerge in denial counties, but why worry if you can get Joe Biden and Nazi in the same sentence, stir anger within the Trump base and dogwhistle to the “Jew-will-not-replace-us,” Unite the Right, tiki-torch crowd? It’s a three-fer and feeds the Q conspiracy meme machine that says government is coming after the righteous. Just another reason to stock up on ammunition or buy an AR-this or an AKL-that for home defense. Dollars will flow in the desired direction to promote this latest fiction.
Unfortunately, the mainstream media legitimizes this fabrication by contacting various Jewish organizations and pretending there is a story here, thereby promoting a false equivalence by respecting “both sides” as having implicitly equal validity. Offspring of victims — and indeed often still experiencing persecution themselves — their respective organizations are assigned the task of debunking the myth and protecting the Nazi brand from losing its deserved ignominy. Just as some Texas school history textbooks already teach about the “immigration” of “workers” to the American South, I fully expect a similar gaslighting of the reality of the Nazi Party’s racist roots and the Holocaust.
Instead of capitalizing on the hurt and fear that is the legacy of the Holocaust with she-said, he-said coverage, isn’t it time for the media to tell us this shit is just made up and challenge Ms. Gunsfreedom to give us the journalistic who, what, where and when of these “vaccine Nazis” — or retract her claim?
It’s time for the media to ask the Congresswoman to put up or shut up and stop asking others to defend the truth.
Mick Ireland learned about the Holocaust at a very young age when some TV outlets were willing to air footage of death camps that were part of the Nuremberg Trials. Our Congressperson’s name has been changed in this column to protect the guilty from further fame. Mick@sopris.net