If we don’t want more growth, Amory Lovins may have the answer.
An hour or so of listening and review of Amory’s detailed response to the Federal Aviation Administration claims about the airport leaves one question unanswered: Do we, as a community want more growth?
That’s where the FAA wants us to go by building a bigger landing space that will basically allow 737s and other aircraft with passenger capacities much greater than those of the jets currently used by the commercial airlines serving Aspen.
Some community members think federal funding for terminal improvements requires us to change our minds and decide there really is some s--t we will eat, Dr. Thompson’s rolling in his afterlife notwithstanding.
Amory is what we call a “renowned scientist,” meaning most of what he teaches goes screaming overhead like an early Gulfstream. But the bottom line is clear: He thinks Pitkin County can and should take over the fixed-based operator role at the airport, keeping the profits from fuel sales and letting the FAA go its own way with conditional federal grants.
By now, most (both? all?) of my readers know the gun-and-puppy politics of development: Approve the wider runway scheme or the terminal improvements get it.
For those new to our puppy-abusing politics, ask about how puppies have been abused over the years. We are constantly threatened with undesirable development that will happen unless we allow some LLC to glide through the process without providing previously promised housing or public amenities unless we yield to some demand to waive our values, goals or plans.
That’s how Base Village shed promises, that’s how grandiose residences get developed and that’s what the Aspen Club wanted in return for not leaving us with permanent crater on Ute Avenue.
Lovins thinks we could fund the terminal improvements by profiting on fuel sales to private jets. He estimates that FBO fuel sales to private jets at 7.5 million gallons a year with a profit of $3 per gallon would generate $22.5 million a year, a revenue stream adequate for airport maintenance and safety improvements.
The FAA wants the county to eliminate dozens of exceptions to standard operational rules including CO2 restrictions, passenger growth, size and wingspan. The project is sold to the county by abandoning pollution-per-plane standards and using pollution-per- person metrics. See, Aspenflyright.org for details.
The FAA wants a standard Airport Design Group III airport for Aspen, operated much as a federal interstate highway — open to all comers with a wingspan of 118 feet or less including older, noisier, dirtier private planes. Amory’s position is, let’s limit airside improvements long enough to allow quieter, safer electric planes scaled to the community goal of slow growth.
Unanswered in the complexities is whether the FAA would standardize our airport to allow the revocation of the 11 p.m. curfew. That curfew was an exception earned only after Dwight Shellman and Don Henley of the Eagles went to Washington and met with FAA staff and, believe it or not, Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff, to get a rule upholding the curfew.
The county has approved Atlantic Aviation as the FBO operator with whom negotiations will be held but is not bound by that choice to enter into a contract. The county should and could choose to retain control of the FBO, hire a management company and keep the profits from fuel sales.
Voters keep telling us they want slow growth or no growth. Why not take the puppy off the table and cancel the bowl of crap we are being again asked to consume?