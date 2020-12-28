As the county and city flail ineffectually away at the orange–red color palette, the real story on COVID-19 spread here remains unreported and unreportable: unmask mandates at private parties.
My sources tell me what the newspapers can’t know or won’t tell us — caterers, private chefs and waitstaff at large indoor parties at the starter castles are being ordered not to wear masks as they mingle among the guests. Indoor parties of the unmasked have driven the county to a 9% infection rate, rivaling that for White House staff (48), Congress (46) and some prisons.
While it’s fairly obvious that our wealthy second-home owners are the most likely promulgators of unmask, don’t distance, don’t tell mandates, it’s not, as I understand it, another gripe about haves and have-nots.
Those who have moved into or were born into the post-work phase of life, or never had to work at all are really the only ones who can afford private chefs and caterers on a regular basis.
The servant/domestic class is offered a stark choice: ignore the COVID “hoax” or don’t work at all.
The dividing line isn’t so much wealth/not wealth — plenty of people with money are on the Fauci side of the line — but politics.
Some red-staters, aka “Texans,” are apparently inclined to use the carrot of work and the stick of unemployment on the working class to achieve noncompliance with common sense and reassurance to guests that there is nothing to worry about.
The don’t wear, don’t tell crowd has powerful support at the federal level both in example and policy. Notwithstanding the outbreaks following White House receptions for Justice Amy Coney Barrett and other events, the administration continues to promote large gatherings. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a presidential aspirant from Kansas, invited 900 to a Christmas party but skipped out and sent a substitute speaker. Photos of the event show that masks were not worn by the small number of attendees. Pompeo has gone into a voluntary quarantine.
Our party class is also supported on Capitol Hill in its beliefs and behavior. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders have made it clear that unemployment relief should be limited to $300 a week for gig workers so that they retain an incentive to work even under dangerous conditions. That $300 is supposed to get you through a week of rent and food here or, if you are in the Party On class, a (fully deductible) three-martini lunch, your choice depending on whether you are a disposable worker or welcome guest here.
Mitch also demanded that employers be given virtual immunity from lawsuits for negligently exposing workers to COVID. Thus, the indigent meat-packing workers who were packed shoulder to shoulder on the line while their managers wagered on how many would be infected https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/11/19/tyson-foods-waterloo-bets-covid.
Ah, glorious capitalism: money to be made off suffering through “investment” in infection rate options.
If the GOP has its way, the marks in the gambling sector would be unable to sue for dangerous working conditions. But then, “those people” are typically Democrats, Latinos, Blacks, immigrants and other likely “blue” voters. Melania might have to break out the “I don’t care, do you” jacket if those people keep whining about the COVID hoax.
The city and the county have little means of restraining this regulatory scheme, a Hobson’s choice between work and health. The city has literally very little idea of where and who owns the burgeoning vacation home units and no way of identifying these mini-spreader events, because the endangered guests are committed to denial with the ferocity of a coke freak and the domestiques are compelled by the visible hand of the marketplace to shut up.
Mick Ireland, mick@sopris.net, is pleased that many businesses are taking action to protect their workers and limit the spread.