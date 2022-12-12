What we think of as backcountry, protected from commercial development, vacation properties, traffic noise and “party central” may soon be neither rural or remote as mini-hotels populate areas we thought was protected backcountry.
Many years ago, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners sought to protect lands above 9,000 feet and off the winter-serviced roads as a preserve for a backcountry lifestyle. We had already seen in Eagle and Gunnison counties what money could do to reconfigure nature as just another tourist amenity with lights, noise, traffic streams, party scenes and litter.
So, at great cost and in spite of death threats — literal, as in little cartoons of commissioners swinging by the end of a rope — and two separate recalls, the people of this county upheld the notion that there should be zoning where commercial development was limited. Those who chose to do so could live a rustic lifestyle without baby mansions everywhere.
The then-commissioners enacted legislation that limited properties in the Rural and Remote zone district (basically, land above 9,000 feet, half a mile or more from winter-serviced roads, without utilities and environmentally sensitive) to small-scale residential development of less than 1,000 square feet.
Owners of such land could and still can transfer their development rights in return for sterilizing the property from development. At the time of adoption about 25 years ago, a mining-claim owner could sell development rights for about $250,000, a pretty good return on land purchased for a few hundred or few thousand dollars.
The idea as stated in the land-use code is pretty simple: “The RR (Rural/Remote) zone district is intended to: (i) conserve and protect the natural environment and its resources, while allowing for limited recreational uses and limited residential development; (ii) preserve the small-scale, low-density backcountry character and lifestyle…” Land use code, 3-40-20.
In other words, landowners could, and some still do, live a low-impact lifestyle, gathering their own wood for heat, tapping wells when visiting town on occasion and living their own vision of being one with the land. Others live in relative luxury, perhaps with natural gas for heat and some electric amenities.
It was a balanced compromise allowing owners to trade development for cash, about $250,000 in return for transferring their right to development to residents in urban areas where large-scale development belongs.
Alas, as we all know, big money ruins everything. Now comes the Smith family, actually something called Mine Claim LLC. The limited liability company owns, according to official county records, about 647 acres (about 1 square mile), back on Hurricane Road. Most of the transferable development rights, or TDRs, have long since been sold by something called the Walter Paepcke Life Insurance Trust or are still held by the trust. According to a newspaper account, 19 that are said to have been sold have been used to augment development in urban settings.
In other words, the program has worked as intended; most of the square mile is undeveloped with the exception of a single 985-square-foot cabin built in 2007.
Given that the square mile of mining claims has a value in excess of $1 million and has, at a minimal value of $250,000, retained and or sold off about $5 million for the 19 TDRs, one would think the TDR system and zoning has been more than fair to whoever owns Mine Claim LLC.
Alas, along come two of the cabin owners asking the county for permission to use the cabin as a short-term rental. If nothing else can be said for STRs, let it be said that they are the epitome of commercial development without regard for the neighbors — in this case the various ungulates and mammals, the flora, the fauna — we thought Rural and Remote zoning would protect.
One of the Smiths told this newspaper, “It’s not like they can go on Airbnb and rent my cabin.” That might be true in a literal sense — I did not find the cabin on Airbnb, but Commissioner Greg Poschman didn’t have any problem finding it listed with a wedding planner in Texas, nor was it hard for me to find it available for $2,500 a night online. So much for “low-key living.”
In defending Rural and Remote zoning against commercialization, Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury found themselves butting heads with Francie Jacober, our very own local version of Kyrsten Sinema, a putative Democrat who votes more often along Libertarian lines.
You may remember her best for blaming the city of Aspen for the county’s housing problem. She had “reservations” about telling people what they can and can’t do with their property. One has to wonder how she would feel about a manufacturing plant operating next to hers.
So, here we are. STR uber alles, wildlife be damned. We already OK’d 3,000 trees removed to augment our “need” for more convenient double-blue ski terrain at Pandora’s and now we can look forward to unrural and less remote zoning in what we thought was protected backcountry.
I’ve been to some outdoor weddings and have to wonder who will pick up the discarded beer cans and calm the deer and elk who will need to move further away.
Mick Ireland was one of many who endured abuse, threats and social opprobrium for enacting protection of the lands above 9,000 feet. Welcome to the Hotel California! Contact Mick at mick@sopris.net.