It’s all uphill from here, it seems, with capitalism edging toward the annihilation of yet another “free” sport.
Time was, running, hiking and skiing up the ski mountain was an uncommon activity reserved for the very fit and those training for the big peaks and shocking descents and, eventually, plodders like me.
Me because I came here a runner, and being a mediocre skier, I was more of a running bum than a ski bum most years. Surface running here in those days was as primitive as the clunkers that preceded carbon fiber e-bikes. It wasn’t all that glam since Microspikes, Yaktrax and other gear were still to be invented, what bike trails there were did not get buffed out in the winter and the best flat winter run was the unpaved shoulder of Highway 82 capped by an expedited crossing of the railroad trestle that remains next to the upgraded highway.
The legendary Fritz Stammberger was known to ascend Spar Gulch in the 1960s and 1970s carrying weights in his pack and no gloves on his hands as a means of training for Himalayan climbs and extreme descents. He was the kind of guy who probably inspired Wagnerian superman operas back in the day, a legend who eventually disappeared in the mountains and left behind rumors of survival as an espionage agent or prisoner, a super-fit antithesis of the decadence that took Elvis off the stage and left behind rumors of an underground immortality.
In his wake, the rest of us used either clumsy Nordic touring gear and animal skins or, as I did, slipped and slid up and down Tiehack in running shoes, cotton sweatshirts and cotton socks, purple Nike trainers and an extra set of cotton for the cold trip down.
Free. Not fashionable or easy but free. All the weirdness of stripping down to a T–shirt amidst alpine skiers, a free fish among the deep sea divers in their hats or helmets, goggles, Bernie gloves and puffy down jackets. Free as in no sky box, no special seating, no reservations and, until Erik Skarvan came along, no instructors to tell you how to properly suffer.
Free as in nobody even thought about charging us money to run or walk up until Bob Wade at the Ute Mountaineer started America’s Uphill and lightweight snowshoes became a thing. So the obscure became cool, a charity was grafted onto the event and running up to the Sundeck was another competitive Aspen measure of the preeminence of the body over mind and spirit in the local triumvirate.
The Power of Four and Crested Butte-to-Aspen were inevitable by-products of our higher, faster, further look-at-me spirit as a mere run to the Sundeck lost its glam.
With the pandemic, more and more people are hiking and skinning and running up the hills. Where once Smuggler Mountain was mostly my very own happy place, and where I was the fastest (and only) regular runner, we now see a full parking lot even on cloudy or cold days, families carrying their kids and dogs, runners zipping by me up and down, fat bikes, butt sleds and even a few skiers and boarders. A little bit of the Vail experience right here.
One presumes that the Aspen Skiing Co. feels as hard hit financially as so many of us and the time has come to monetize and limit the experience, as have so many other resorts. The public demand for $200 lift tickets, reserved skiing and takeout from the Sundeck is probably not enough to cover lifts, grooming and patrolling since so many locals are foregoing the admittedly low risk of catching the virus and skiing less in what is a dry year.
Naturally, I hope SkiCo will not monetize our sport, not out of nostalgia or even general disdain for yet more gentrification and have/have-not separation but because I am selfish: I want my mountain back or at least not so crowded with refugees from the pay-to-play scene.
Can rationing of city trails be far behind in an attempt to save us from ourselves? Will we need a pass and a reservation to ride to the Bells? Will we need an app for that?
Already, the doggie poop bags and litter of gloves, masks and other junk are degrading the experience on Smuggler Road and on Nordic trails. While I appreciate that 99% of the users make room for each other and most respectfully pull up a mask when approaching, I am not sure the road and other public open spaces will retain their character when uphillers are diverted from Tiehack and Spar Gulch and the Highlands.
Upcharges for walking, hiking and skiing the mountain are probably as inevitable as airline bag charges and fees for Wi-Fi while flying. Alas, little poop bags mark the trail to the future. Change is good, but this one might be a little much for a community already being transformed beyond recognition.
