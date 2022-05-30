Let’s not make the mistake we often make here in the bubble — let’s not fall into the trap of thinking that bad things don’t happen here because we’re educated, fit and, often, wealthy.
It’s not that I am expecting a shooter to show up at the local schools; I don’t. The chance of any one of the nation’s thousands and thousands of schools (more than 130,000) having a school shooting incidence is relatively small but increasing: about one in 2,000 — higher than your chance of being hit by lightning (higher on Electric Pass, if you’re dumb enough to go there when it’s not safe).
But let’s not fool ourselves. School shootings aren’t very related to mental health or marijuana use or even bullying. And even if they were, we have all of the above though we don’t talk about it in public. Suicide, depression, drug use and anger are in attendance here and have been in the last 40 years that I know of personally.
So we are not immune from bad outcomes and poor choices any more than the district judge I personally knew for many years. The judge was brilliant and let me write about his anger issues that survived his recovery from alcohol. I printed his experiences in the Aspen Times and he tried to impart this wisdom to my readers: being smart, fit or educated does not confer immunity from addiction, though many here, then and now, seem to think so.
What then, do we do to protect our kids, short of having every day be akin to a day at the Death Star in the Star Wars universe, complete with armed stormtroopers marching the halls? What does anyone do?
Let’s start with mental health treatment and screening. First, the wealthiest or second wealthiest county in the world’s most prosperous nation has never been able to come to grips with mental health issues, as described above, notwithstanding the judge’s advice. People with mental health issues just aren’t a politically potent constituency. This has been true forever: This country has tried asylums, hospitals and walk-in clinics, and all of it was defunded from the start.
The political reality is that our lust for ever-lower taxes always wins out. Gov. Abbott of Texas and the GOP cut $211 million from the mental health budget last session. They now postulate mental health responses as the “solution” to the problem, along with transforming schools into “hardened targets” replete with fencing and TSA-type single points of entry. Let’s do a bit of quick math: with 130,000 schools, multiplied by four swatters per school — that’s half a million new hardcore paramilitary troops.
Sounds like a cuckoo’s nest solution to me, Ken Kesey style: perpetual lockdown. Long lines waiting for screening and identification doesn’t feel particularly safe, for one thing, and it can hardly be a way to encourage kids to love learning or even feel safe. You can’t make people have fun or learn much if every day is spent at the House of Fear. They’ll loathe it.
Locally, the trend seems to be “regionalization,” though nobody downvalley seems eager to be the site of a regional facility since, as we learned with walk-in clinics in the 1970s, neighborhood resistance is likely to be fierce. Just ask the people who tried to put affordable housing for working locals on East Cooper Avenue last year — from the neighborhood comments, it seemed the denizens of affordable housing would ruin the neighborhood, making the sequel to “Animal House” with marijuana, parties and parking. And that was housing for the fully or overly employed workers who are presumably mentally whole.
Last time I tuned into a discussion of the need for a 43-unit jail to house our eight to 10 inmates, I thought I heard one of the consultants assuring us that the mentally ill would fit in that project, though the lighting and the paint colors would be different in their ward. Sort of an upscale gulag, with the mentally ill separated from the common prisoners.
The reality is, we in the U.S. and here in Aspen aren’t any crazier than the Canadians and British and the Australians, where mass shootings are but bad memories before guns were regulated. The mental health facilities we won’t build and refuse to fund aren’t the answer.
The reality is, we’re less safe in our ocean of 400 million guns. The good guys with guns in Uvalde were pretty macho in their swaggering SWAT team attire, posing with military weapons in a team photo, real Texas Ranger wannabes. When crunchtime came, they waited for the border patrol to send a team — not surprising in a state where a deadly utility failure results in 50 people freezing to death and the government responded by waiting for the free market to solve the problem rather than taking action or regulating anything or sharing with neighboring grids.
I don’t have an easy answer other than the impossible possibility that we could take military weapons off the streets as we did years ago, a policy that lowered but didn’t eliminate mass shootings. Everything else is just asking for Mitch and the lads at the GOP to slaughter regulation with a high-powered filibuster — just like last time and the time before that and that and that time.
Stormtroopers in the classroom aren’t going to work, and waiting for Godot to build, staff and use mental health screenings isn’t going to work, either, since Godot has a long history of not showing up. And where do we go with hardened targets? Razor wire and guards at City Market? At concerts? Sporting events? How about Food and Wine? Or do we think crazed gunmen (and they are almost always gun “men”) will quietly go home if the schools are under lockdown?
In the meantime, we can look forward to open carry of military-grade weapons in the hands of “law-abiding” maniacs, racist avengers, depressed teenage boys and the lovelies who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 under the banner of the Big Lie.
