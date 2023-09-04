It’s a warm Labor Day weekend eve, still, humid, T-shirt weather at night, not very Aspen. Come daylight, the city, like the flowers of fall, will enjoy one more burst in the form of a glorious, frenetic, colorful storm surge of tourists. The calm of fall descends soon.
Having been here long enough to own and revisit a Motherlode VIII T-shirt (still fits!), I plan the Labor Day week around labor. I’ll watch some Motherlode near home, I’ll ride to the Bells, I will trim the Aspen grove in front of my house but mostly I will catch up on work tasks.
Though I have to continue chipping away at making recommendations from my duties at night court listening to taxpayers, it won’t stop me from being grateful that I live in a place where we don’t need to learn how to spell carjacking (car jacking?) calculate the years lost to our little ones from breathing bad air, buy and wear out a new car every few years, fight to get Harry Potter books in the schools, buy flood insurance or perform obeisance to the many, many billionaires.
A true local will tell you that holidays and weekends are when so many of us make the cash that carries us through the quiet of offseason without having to sell our favorite bicycle, golf clubs or other toys to make it to winter.
Truth be told, I like the “tourons” (not my neologism, BTW) because I like to see people having fun, mindless fun, too much fun and sometimes the wrong kind of fun. I lived in the city long enough to know that I wanted to escape and, like so many of you readers, I made it out before the full catastrophe — mortgage, house, kids — caught up and held me in place.
I walk the mall on my way to the market and there you are, running into Nick DeWolfe’s vision of a randomized fountain. There you are standing in line for ice cream. There you are, holding hands (who does that, anyway) as you stroll about in safety and beauty, able to dismiss, for the moment, the intrigues and darkness foisted on us through anti-social media and old-school media determined to bait our clicks with news about a world that really does need the Guardians of the Galaxy to divert us for a while, if not come to the rescue.
At some later date, if allowed, I will return this space to the identification of local problems and choices available to solve them. But, I, like our visitors, can use a little break from public policy that has been much of my life before here and since.
Thanksgiving is too late, too cold and too hectic to ponder gratitude accumulated and forgotten since summer. Celebrate summer now, guaranteed that you’ll be sick of winter before it’s done. Do it. Overdo it.
So here are some memories:
This morning, the tiny hummingbird-like moth (the “Bumblebird”) approached me for the third time in a week, took one look and disappeared toward the nearest flowers at Clark’s Market. Those little guys have been increasingly absent from Aspen and seeing one eye to eye is special.
The night of the super blue moon was warm and perfectly clear. Pictures abound on Facebook of its glory that I can’t match with mere words or a phone camera. My mind is more drawn to the math: Super blue was 15,000 miles closer than usual. In car ownership data, that’s about two years of mileage and a remaining distance equal to about how far my red convertible got before its retirement and reincarnation as total rebuild.
Summer heat peaks in early August meaning the nights are cool enough to sleep under a blanket. I don’t know if it’s a scientific fact but I am convinced that warm nights set us to turning and tossing, and dark dreams. They didn’t call the movie “In the Heat of the Night” without reason. If nothing else, this place teaches one the value and comfort of being warm on the inside even when it’s chilly out.
Bicycles are everywhere, driving down driving, smoking up the air less and getting locals as well as the visitors out of the car into the air. Yes, we can pick up those kids at school or the rec center without a car, that’s how powerful the baby motorcycles have become.
Some ask, “Why aren’t you retired?” To which I can only say, I come from a state where politicians would die with a safe full of unmarked bills or slump at their desk for one last time, exhausted and used up. Yup, enough of that but don’t let me discourage you from stopping me at the supermarket to complain, suggest or challenge city/county policy over which I have no more influence than the inquisitive among you.
I hope your Labor Day weekend was as sweet as mine has begun. And I hope it leaves you energized to make this place, this country, this planet better starting today.