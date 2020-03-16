By now we know the rules for individuals: hand-washing, social distancing, stay at home if at risk or if risky to others, don’t go to the emergency room unless very ill.
This valley is not and never has been a home for conformists. Just choosing to live here is an act of nonconformity, a choice of lifestyle, a rejection of the destiny that the Real World expects of people who go to good schools, get good grades from K-16 and generally overachieve.
If it takes a rocket scientist, there’s usually one in the room. You can’t run, climb, hike or bike here without seeing and knowing someone who is world-class, an Olympian or a record-holder right there with you. The guy down the street is a piano prodigy in his spare time. The woman across the street has written an app with a billion users. The kid at school is learning to fly an airplane.
Even our slackers are a cut above, with 100-day pins, phenomenal skiing talent and a penchant for world travel to cutting-edge locations that will make up the next generation of American’s bucket list. Homeless come here to avail themselves of work opportunities.
With all that we can do and have done comes a touch of hubris. If we learned anything from the cocaine days of long ago, there is a tendency to believe that somehow we are exempt from disease, addiction and aging. Too many of us assign addiction, illness and failure to class attributes — “those people” — as if behavioral rules don’t apply to us as a special people, a master class.
Too many of us are OK with leaving poop bags on the trail for others to pick up, skiing out of bounds, renting affordable units that shouldn’t be rented and skating on minimal obligations for those units that can be vacation units. We are a sly lot, disrespectful of authority, Italian in disposition if not ancestry.
As the coronavirus spreads, the Italian prime minister felt compelled to ask his country to abandon their “furbizia” habit, their tendency to cleverly avoid adhering to unpopular or inconvenient rules. Don’t sneak out of lockdown areas on back roads, don’t have large gatherings outdoors, don’t go out unnecessarily, #wecantdothis was attached to photos of busy Roman squares and streets. Italy and Spain are in lockdown; reality has bitten.
The message doesn’t quite seem to have gotten through here. Until Gov. Jared Polis shut it down, skiers were still gathering for indoor lunches and snacks knowing it’s likely that one or more of us have been exposed. Australian visitors were “furbizing” their way out for a night on the town, kids were still going on play dates. It can’t happen to me, I’m fit, I’m educated, I wash my hands a lot etc., etc.
All BS. It’s not just a few stray Aussies that are a problem to be exported. The fact is, young people can be uninfected, symptom-free and still carry the virus to more vulnerable friends and family. The transmission is surface to surface (hence, hand-washing helps but isn’t definitive) and by aerosol, which is breathing or sneezing.
It’s not just sneaky, cheeky Australians. We are the problem and we need to act:
• Schools are closed. Let’s extend that through June. We are deluding ourselves if we think this will blow over in a few weeks or that deep-cleaning protects us from student-to-student transmission. Students touch things and breathe. Clean surfaces become infectious and stay that way for hours.
• Let’s close down non-essential businesses. New York City is getting ready for this step, Italy and Spain have already acted — it’s just a matter of time. The sooner we act, the better to dampen the impact of the spread.
• Let’s begin planning now for public-sector employees to job share if the recession gets worse. Rather than fire a few dozen people and turn them loose to fend for their families in a weak job market, we could cut hours and institute job sharing. The backbone of our revenue stream is sales tax on accommodations, bars and restaurants.
• Let’s stop panicky food-buying sprees. Enough with toilet-paper hoarding. We can stay calm and not make things worse without pretending that we are immune and beyond the reach of the virus. We can get through this if we don’t deny that we are part of the problem.
If you can’t leave the house, let me know and we will try to deliver supplies safely to you. Contact me at Mick@sopris.net.