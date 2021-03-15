Warning: What follows is not a light-hearted look at Aspen, myself or skiing. Sorry about that.
But, someone has to say it in plain language: the phobia about paying for the stimulus checks, aid to schools and small businesses is Capitol takeover crazy. We can pay for a more just and equal society without radical taxation or even a “wealth tax.” It just takes a little courage and one other thing: Collect taxes under the existing law and restore the estate tax.
The nation leaves almost a trillion dollars on the table each year by not enforcing the current levies on high-income earners and an absurd exemption for estates.
You don’t have to ask me, just call your regional revenue agent. If you can get her/him on the phone. If he/she still has a job.
Revenue agents are collectors assigned to pursuit of misdeeds by the snakiest, best organized and least scrupulous multimillionaires who feel it is their right to avoid paying the taxes that the rest of us can’t avoid.
Chances are, you won’t find or don’t know how to find a revenue agent because the prior person in office was best friends with tax evaders and did his best to cripple enforcement of the tax code against his donors, family and friends.
Revenue agents and lesser staff have been laid off at a steady rate even though each of them normally recovers from nonpayers about four times his/her salary and benefits. It’s like a real estate company laying off its best sales people to save money.
Inside the trade, the Mr. and Ms. Bigs, the people who snap up $5 million properties here and there like trinkets, have an in-house “tax office” — which is to say a staff of CPAs and lawyers dedicated to finding and exploiting weaknesses in the tax code, some legally defensible under the law and others are just plain scams.
The Republicans are, as a group, are very supportive of this sort of revenue loss. In one of the never ending ironies of political life in ’Merica, the same party that says we don’t need new gun laws because there are plenty on the books opposes paying for the staff to collect taxes already on the books. Every two or three years enough money leaks through the system to pay for a COVID-19 relief bill. Getting rid of the last guy’s tax cuts and collecting what people owe would enable us to finance child care credits, expand health care and provide basic income indefinitely.
To be clear, most of us can’t get away with anything of significance other than maybe writing off skis as a work tool, or under-reporting a three-figure tip jar share at the end of the season. That’s because most of us are paid by employers or contractors who have an obligation to share what they paid us with the IRS. Ask anyone in a small business what a pain it can be to track payroll, do withholding and electronically report to the feds, but we do it every year.
Got a bank account? Interest gets reported. Sell your house? Reported. Cash for house cleaning over $600 last year? They know. Win the lottery? Done.
You don’t have tax office and a team and it wouldn’t help most of us because we’re electronically transparent and the pay up notice is generated without much need for personnel if we omit an employment W-2. About 90% of us could pay our taxes automatically with a postcard agreeing to pay tax on the employer-related government data. Eight countries in Europe already do that, sending citizens a completed form that most can sign and return without further effort: here’s what you earned, here’s the tax rate, let us know if this isn’t accurate.
On the other hand, having a few hundred million or billion opens up some very dark opportunities involving overseas companies, shell corporations, swaps and obscure transactions. In our tax system, the teller windows are recorded and monitored, the door to the vault is open and unguarded if you have a team and sufficient self-righteous malevolence to walk in and take some.
As for the estate tax that only about 1,900 estates paid last year, it has not impeded the concentration of wealth that our founders feared. The Constitution was intended to protect us from more than our government.
Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Madison (you know, Federalist Papers hero) in favor of redistributing wealth every 50 years. Ben Franklin wanted the Pennsylvania constitution to declare concentrated wealth “a danger to the happiness of man.” (https://origins.osu.edu/history-news/death-taxes-and-american-founders). Nobody wanted to recreate the landed gentry and oligarchy of England — notwithstanding the charm of the Downton Abbeys that resulted. They knew, as did local visionary Fritz Benedict told me years ago, that too many trust-funders are a drag on society, a source of envy and a waste of productive talent.
Lacking a viable means of attacking “wide awoke” Biden for helping people in need, vaccinating the nation ahead of schedule, yanking kids out of poverty, getting stuff done, the GOP is focused on the genderizing of plastic toy potatoes and enshrining racist tropes in obscure Dr. Seuss books. Aside from the culture wars, their only substantive issues seems to be the renewed cry to rescue Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg from paying even at the rate their household help pays.
Yes, we can afford prosperity and economic justice. It just takes the courage to collect what is owed by the political donor class that has accrued almost $2 trillion during the pandemic.
Mick Ireland notes that the first English epic stated that Wyrd will often spare an undoomed man if his courage is good. Mick@sopris.net