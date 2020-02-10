I remain a big fan of Auden Schendler but I must admit I was more than a bit disappointed by the messaging denigrating the value of personal responsibility for climate change.
He is quoted in the Aspen Times as stating, “… If you’re really an environmentalist, you’re in the political system and trying to effect change.”
So far, so good.
Schendler and others have gone so far as to suggest that personal action is not crucial and advocating less consumption, reuse and recycling is a form of shaming. The implication is that the good done by using fewer straws or driving less is essentially irrelevant.
The critics of personal behavioral lifestyle change argue that focusing on voting, boycotting, petitioning or writing letters is the mark of a bona fide environmentalist.
I don’t agree.
There is a vast difference between shaming and setting an example. If you don’t want your kids to smoke dope, then don’t smoke dope. If you want your kids not to be bullies, then don’t be one.
Shaming is not a good strategy. If shaming worked, we would not be the most obese generation in the history of the planet. Crime would be minimal. Even your dog doesn’t respond to shaming. Shaming just cloaks bad behavior in the righteousness of denial and assertion of legal rather than moral rights, inviting a belligerent resistance in the name of patriotism.
Living a life that is gentle on the environment is the yard sign in your personal lawn space that lends cred to your politics. There is, after all, a generation coming up that is carefully reviewing the behavior they can understand and not listening to political polemics that they don’t understand.
It doesn’t take a college degree to get that the choice isn’t either political action OR personal responsibility. We can walk and chew gum, recycle and vote, be kind personally and support human service organizations and good causes.
It has been written: “Teaching by example is not only the best way to teach but the only way.” The denialists on the right are fond of pointing out the excessive carbon footprint of some “green” politicians who “need” multiple mansions and fleets of aircraft where less would be more for the earth and even better for their reputations.
I will be the first to admit, if you don’t count all the previous times I have owned up to it, that I am not perfect nor do I expect everyone to make every possible green move every day. There are times when we (I) need to drive to pick up groceries or buy a single-use container when choices are limited or impractical.
That none of us are perfect or can be perfect as a practical matter is hardly an excuse for the abandonment of all effort. When we act responsibly, people notice the message on our lifestyle yard sign. I have heard it both ways, why can’t Mick Ireland do more and does Mick even own a car? Life isn’t about perfection but moving in that direction.
Environmentalism is a political matter and has been since Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring” more than 50 years ago, alerting us all to the problems with pesticides. Progress was a product of legislation which in turn was a product of voting which in turn came about through grassroots awareness.
So, feel free to ride that bike to work now and then, recycle or compost your waste or put your middle-schooler on one of the hundreds of safe, free buses now and then without feeling guilty that others are feeling shamed. Skipping the straw won’t save the planet but it will tell your server and companions which side you are on. It might even foster a dialogue that adds momentum to our cause.
Mick Ireland is an imperfect enviro who owns and uses a car, a bike, a composting basket and shovels snow without fossil fuels. He can hardly wait for Nov. 3 when his vote will be guided by the needs of the planet. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.