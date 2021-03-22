Momentum seems to be building for the construction of a new jail outside of Aspen, a bad idea whose time has come.
The assertions made in favor of this plan have not been tested or supported by relevant data. At the very least, there needs to be rigorous data gathering and analysis before Pitkin County jumps into a $20 million construction project for a jail as crime declines.
Data obtained in response to a request of the county does not, thus far, show an increase in jail population or a dramatic change in the composition of the inmate population that warrants a new building and traditional approach to management.
That there has been some increased tension within the jail is more likely a consequence of the pandemic at a time when survey after survey finds enormous increases in anxiety and depression. Americans are reporting anxiety and depression levels at four times the pre-pandemic rate. (“The Implications of COVID-19 for Mental Health and Substance Use,” Kaiser Family Foundation, Feb. 10, 2021.)
Our jail houses mostly nonviolent persons either awaiting adjudication or having been found guilty of nonviolent offenses. Most of them will be returning to their local communities relatively soon. A request to the county for data on the average daily population and assaults within the jail for the past 10 years has not yet been met. However, data released for the past six years on the nature of the offenses charged show a population that is predominantly charged with or serving time for misdemeanor crimes of a nonviolent nature.
And looking at the past six years of data and reviewing tables on the 6,000 charges made pursuant to arrest and made available thus far, the pattern does not appear to be changing in a statistically significant manner as charges involving violence or the potential for violence such as “simple” assault, domestic violence and weapon misuse, are remarkably stable over the six-year period 2015 through 2020.
The top six crimes for the past five years preceding 2020 and the change in number for 2020 are:
1. DUI: Five-year average =222; 2020 total = 117, down 47%.
2. Failure to appear in court: Five-year average = 102.6; 2020 = 72, down 30%.
3. “Simple” assault (fighting, shoving etc.): Five- year average = 65.2; 2020 = 54, down 17%.
4. Failure to comply/contempt: Five-year average = 53.6; 2020 = 61, up 14%.
5. Disorderly conduct: Five-year average = 46.6; 2020 = 48, up 3%.
6. Domestic violence: Five-year average = 45.6; 2020 = 36, down 21%.
In fact, of the 10 most common crimes logged, all but two declined in 2020 data. Some of this is undoubtedly a result of the pandemic taking people off the streets. But, an analysis of charges involving violence or the potential for violence shows a decline for all but three charges.
In short, the data does not show an increasingly violent or growing jail population as measured by charges recorded.
The drive for a new jail does not rest on solid statistical evidence although at least one county official has been quoted as saying, “Our facility was built for a different time and a different population.”
While clearly some upgrades are in order – meal slots for passing food to secure areas, for example – the principle of a direct supervision facility where the detention officers mingle with the inmates is not seriously challenged by conclusory statements, or by the research on direct supervision jails such as ours.
Direct supervision jails have proven effective since their inception in 1974. Research shows they are safer, less prone to violence and sex assault as the staff is constantly present and able to build trust with the residents and see what is happening in real time.
Thus far, the county has not been able to provide data for the past 10 years as requested, whose data I believe will demonstrate that the composition and total number of inmates managed has not changed radically.
Policy by anecdote – there have been some assaults in the past five years and, horror of horrors, a heterosexual liaison – is hardly a foundation for discarding a supervision model that is widely supported in the corrections research and building a new jail. See, for example, “Effectiveness of the direct supervision system of correctional design and management.” A review of the literature may be found at https://www.prearesourcecenter.org/sites/default/files/library/effectivenessofthedirectsupervisionsystemofcorrectionaldesignandmanagementareviewofthe.pdf.
At stake in this debate is whether we move forward with a humane system that research shows to be more effective and safer or go to the “lock up,” bars and steel approach.
One of the costs of the remodel is the placement of work release inmates in the Garfield County Jail where there is no work release. Considering that work release allows detainees to remain connected to their community and support their families, it is imperative that this program remain intact. The propensity for recidivism is obviously less for someone returning to the community with some savings, a job or work history and an intact support system.
During the proposed remodel, the existing space should be re-examined to provide work release without interruption. Work release is inherently low security, since a detainee is hardly likely to plot an escape or breakout when he/she could simply go to work and never return.
The former communications pod could be rededicated for this purpose and administrators could be relocated into the main jail as was done for 30 years, another office space or in added space above the common area. The jail was designed for development of a second floor if needed.
I believe that when my CORA requests are fulfilled for data on average daily population and assaults within the jail for the past 10 years, the numbers will show that the present jail does not need to be replaced with a surveillance, lock-up model along the lines of Garfield County Jail.
Mick Ireland reported on the proceedings of the jail committee in the early 1980s. Contrary to reports, the jail was not created by repurposing an existing building. The jail with its direct supervision concept was approved by the voters after two failed attempts to fund a traditional public safety building. Mick@sopris.net