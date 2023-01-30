A favorite line of thought among conservative thinkers goes something like this: Black people have been mistreated but they were better off as slaves because they got to know Jesus and African life was hardly Wakanda I or Wakanda Forever. In truth, a lot of slave traders were African chattel pirates, but that doesn’t justify our nation’s acquiescence and exploitation.
Just enough of a kernel of truth upon which to rest a framework of American exceptionalism.
While I believe our best thinkers have never thought that way — even when rationalizing that “peculiar institution” memorialized with statues throughout the South — still there is something to be said for Lincoln and Jefferson and Kennedy and Obama in that they did call on us to move forward, rather than rest self-satisfied upon our slight bending of history toward justice.
I am one who thinks every day of the plight of Ukrainians fighting the Bear for their freedom. Obviously, Ukraine is not St. Augustine’s City of God nor is it any other utopia. They’ve had their problems with crime and corruption, differing from their neighbors in the good fortune to elect a courageous comedian as president and being surrounded by a generation of Western leaders who remember and understand the Cold War with Russia and the hot war with the Axis powers that took tens of millions of lives in beating down the real Nazis. WWII tank battles involved thousands of tanks, not 30 or 60, and millions of lives were lost. More Russians died fighting just in Ukraine than all American losses combined throughout that war.
So, the beauty of Aspen doesn’t justify the transformation of this place into a theme park simply because other places have it worse. I know the neo-cons like to say among themselves, why are the disenfranchised minorities and Whites unhappy, since most of the world doesn’t have cellphones, clean water and any defense against drug cartels and gangsters other than an occasional reformer like Zelensky in Ukraine or Lula da Silva III in Brazil. There is always the “opportunity” to walk thousands of miles and risk one’s life to get near the border of the United States.
That’s why I am more in the (Roger) Marolt camp than the new Aspen Times editor’s just-off-the-bus thinking that says, “Gee, look at all of the neat amenities you have here, like affordable housing, music festivals, X Games, art shows, fine skiing, fine dining and great schools, etc.”
That we have it good is hardly a coincidence. You, with your votes and your activism, made it so. Amenities and public spaces and healthy institutions are not an entitlement. If they were, Vail would have them, as would other nice but not quite so thoroughly as nice resorts. They would have an opera house, free buses, great trails and more. You made it happen, in Aspen, through the imperfect institution we call democracy.
The difference between this place and others is not the presence of the super wealthy. They are everywhere your credit card wants you to be, but, with a few exceptions, the Uber-monied are here to partake, not to remake like Walter Paepcke set out to do. Paepcke and a few inspirational CEOs did not give you growth management, housing, strict green building codes, the state’s second busiest transit agency and other amenities that help make this place special. As Lao Tzu would say, “We did this ourselves” (Chapter 17, “The Way of Life”).
It’s not where you’ve been, but where you are going that matters. We have lost, as Roger notes, something valuable and wonderful — namely a sense of community. We are also losing an entire generation of younger people, the vanishing Aspenites whose numbers decline faster than a demographer can count them. Whoever the next generation is, it probably won’t be born here because our smaller numbers of women of child-bearing age also are having children at about half the replacement rate of 2.05 per woman. Essential worker tiny houses won’t change that. The reality of the one-child policy is biting China, and we’re next on that menu.
So, we can’t personally save Ukraine or the planet from global climate catastrophe but we can make a contribution by electing people who will move in that direction — just as we elected Michael Kinsley and Joe Edwards — to take us in a different direction. And we can donate small and large to good causes.
We have problems. Some are first world like the “need” to park in front of wherever we are going, long lift lines on powder days and “affordable” dining. We also have bigger issues like unhoused people, alcoholism, addiction and the distinct possibility that mid-30s temps at winter’s peak do not bode well for our long-term economy. For now we have the snow, but a few more degrees and it rains on our parade.
Mick Ireland thinks we should neither wallow in despair at our losses nor in the comparison to other, less fortunate locales. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.