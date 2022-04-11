Say it loud, say it proud gay, gay, gay, gay …
And trans, trans, trans. And queer, queer, queer.
Bereft of any policy solutions or even any policies other than tax cuts for plutocrats and oligarchs, the Republican party has embarked on a race to the bottom of fear and loathing, rekindling the sounds of silence that separate us from each other. Bounties are offered to parents who hear teachers mentioning gender choices other than cisgender. Silence, says the poet, like a cancer grows, separating us from each other.
The buzzword of the day is “groomers,” a shot at anyone who suggests to anyone — child, adult or ski bum — that some are naturally inclined to a different gender identity or, worse still, break the sound of silence on this matter.
One of my friends, so old school that she represents as a “lesbian,” came of age with the Stonewall generation and looks back on the underground lifestyle with a mix of nostalgia and gratitude that coming out is at least in some communities no longer a life-altering — or, hopefully, life-threatening — decision. Being a part of a resistant underground can be at once exhilarating and alienating, but not preferable to being allowed to be what you are without opprobrium.
As some of you know, Stonewall was an uprising of bar patrons in 1969 who, by New York City law, were not allowed to hold hands, kiss or dance with others of their own kind. The police were fond of raiding the place, unleashing their own internal rage and fear with billy clubs, arrests and violence against anyone daring to walk on the wild side. The underground gay haunts were largely the purview of the mafia, which specialized in providing illegal venues and products to the marginalized.
In my day, “gay” was not the word heard much from our Viatorian priest-teachers. Some were more obsessed with “homosexualty” and how the “illness” could be cured. Anyone was suspect who didn’t measure up to their visual standard of muscular, post-pubescent, macho kids: young John Waynes, strong and silent types able to settle disputes with their fists. As with many obsessives, the anti-gayness and resultant anger might have been about internal struggles and gender identity crises, but none of us dare risk a beating to ask.
Skinny, chess-playing kids like myself in no need of a shaving razor and prone to intellectual pursuits were special targets for ridicule and predictions that we would fail. Conversion therapy was described as an alternative even if, in our hearts, we knew well our own preferences for the unattainable girls who had a substantial lead in the puberty race. I am sure “conversion therapy” will regain credence as the new crusaders seek to stamp out what they loathe and/or secretly long for. From the days of “The Scarlet Letter” and literal witch hunters to the pastors of recent vintage, some preachers have struggled unsuccessfully with the yin of desire and the yang of loathing — internally strongly attracted to that which they publicly castigate.
See, for example, the adventures of evangelical pastor Ted Haggard, who was burned by his own fire and brimstone when his lover came forward with tales of meth and rented sex with the pastor who had vehemently attacked gay marriage.
It’s understandable that lots of us hoped or wished the mainstreaming of gender choice and the normalization of lifestyles that include marriage, babies and 401(k) plans would mean the end of the anti-gay crusade. After all, even the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual” that guides psychotherapy gave up on defining gay as an illness almost 50 years ago. The arc to justice, like an ocean horizon, can seem like a flat, straight line at first glance but bends toward truth when seen with patience and an open mind.
Almost half of Republicans in a recent survey agreed that leading Democrats are part of a pedophile conspiracy and the basement beneath Comet Pizza was or still is a holding tank for child abuse and sex slavery.
Not withstanding that the pizza place doesn’t have a basement, the notion that Democrats are pedophiles somehow “grooming” kids to become gay by exposing them to stories about two mommies has spread legislation in the red states faster than the latest COVID variant. Florida would, like it has with anti-critical race theory legislation, ban a practice that isn’t practiced in Florida schools. Critical race theory is a law school paradigm not taught in grade school by teachers who don’t know what it is anyway. It’s hard enough to get the basics done, as it is in an underfunded school system, without straying into complex legal constructs.
The fact is, most kids have a pretty clear notion of what they are and want to be even if they experiment with other choices as they grow. A few books about two mommies or two daddies would not have converted my preferences at a young age anymore than hundreds of books about heterosexual unions deterred my gay friend from coming out and choosing the harder, more true path set by her own nature.
It’s been a long time, many marriages, children and 401(k) plans since Aspen’s Gay Ski Week was a cutting-edge party that drew nasty letters to the editor sounding the alarm on its effect on children. If only the Republican party would stop inflaming the base and let people be people.
Mick Ireland believes that politics should be about making our lives better as a community and a nation with the demonization process left to religious fanatics. mick@sopris.net.