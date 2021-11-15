Pandora’s having cleared the final hurdle for approval by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, I have to ask why are we — or, more to the point, why is Aspen Skiing Co. — doing this?
I understand the public support for the addition of 135 acres of double blue square skiing on top of Aspen Mountain. We are, as so often repeated to the point of nausea, a ski town spoiled by short lines and abundant pow. And Aspen Mountain doesn’t offer the limitless blue square runs of, say, the Big Burn at Snowmass, so why not add another 3% to the total skiable terrain — making it the Power of 4.035 or so.
Local skiers speak of Aspen Mountain not so much in runs and terrain as in chains of ski lines, e.g. Christies to Gentlemen’s to Jackpot and Little Nell. Ajax is small enough and skied enough that those this-to-that-to-there chains are instantly recognizable as references to the Flying Couch. Even those of us who need the Google lady to find our way to City Market can visualize, argue over and embrace the combinations that make the mountain fun.
Personally, I always favored (when I could afford it) line combinations that were somewhat unfamiliar and nameless — that is to say, the snow road less taken: Ruthies to the left of the ski lift, Downhill Course to right-tree edge of Aztec, across the airplane turn to the edge of the woods and the ungroomed bushes on the right of Straw Pile. No names, no skiers (almost).
While the more accessible Pandora’s will briefly satiate the never-quenched thirst for new and different from our privileged locals, I am equally certain that Pandora’s will eventually be part of skier string theory — another link in a chain that will include Pandora’s to Gent’s Ridge to the Glades to Copper to the back of Bell, and so on. There was a time when Steeplechase itself was an exciting addition that gave way to the Bowl and Deep Temerity. Today’s hottie is tomorrow’s boring same-old, same-old in our unrequited eternal search for better, faster, prettier dreams.
The expansion of skiing makes the beloved moniker pow that much more oxymoronic, “pow” being the descriptive phrase for freshies, of which the new terrain will be providing for an extra 15 minutes before tracking out. POW is also SkiCo’s nonprofit creation, an acronym for Protect Our Winters. How is winter preserved by bringing more people to cram into the understaffed five-pound bag where we already can’t use our rec center on Sundays or get a sandwich at the Butcher’s Block after 3 p.m.?
SkiCo’s beg for us to open our homes to seasonal workers is an admission that we already can’t cope with their or our workforce shortages. Every once in a while, a newbie aspirant for public office will notice we have a lot of vacant second homes and suggest that we politely ask or, through regulation, require second-, third- or fourth-home owners to share a few hundred square feet with needful workers. Been there, tried that: MAA couldn’t open the doors and Marolt Place marks the outcome of the attempt.
While SkiCo is to be applauded for titling with the windmill of our real estate economy, $1,200 is unlikely to inspire people of real money — the owners of most of the empty spaces, those untaxed elites — to open their starter castles to some unwashed itinerant worker who could, with a misstep, knock over a Ming vase, scratch an ancient old-growth floor or unhinge an original piece of art worth a thousand rental bonuses.
These are, after all, the same unhoused worker bees the neighbors on Cooper Avenue assailed for their propensity to smoke dope after work and fornicate with one another. The risk/return math that enabled so many of the elite to become more elite simply doesn’t work. It makes no sense for owners of beautifully designed stone, timber and glass neo-Beowulfian Thane halls to undertake cleanup when the unwashed are through playing frisbee in the living room.
I don’t think the Crown family is expanding Pandora’s to enhance revenue since it’s hard to believe that anyone in their right mind will choose Aspen because an additional three-minute descent through curated trees is suddenly available. Nor do I think SkiCo is about to abandon the environmental cause for pocket change on the small-ball scale that required me to fork over $69 to walk uphill for the 30th or 40th consecutive year in quest of the mythical 1-million-vertical-feet pin that Strava says I might yet reach.
The whole thing makes no sense economically or experientially. If, as stated, SkiCo disavows residential development on Pandora’s, there is no discernible monetary payoff because the former ski town real estate investment warehouse is already full and, by its own admission, an unserviceable service-oriented resort. I don’t doubt that the fate of the planet’s environment will be decided by the glading of another quarter square mile of double blue square terrain, though my tree friends I am sure would disagree.
Thus, we can rule out greed as a motive. This isn’t a path that will take the Crown family on a recreational visit to outer space nor doom the planet. We’re left as we started this writing, with POW we support and other pow we love to shred. I doubt that the next gen or next-next gen will look back at this as the tipping point when it’s likely that Joe Manchin, the king of coal, and the Republican Party will scuttle whatever agreements come forward from what Greta calls the blah blah blah of the latest international, nonbinding gathering in Glasgow.
Mick Ireland loves POW and POW and hopes the BOCC is able to prevent Pandora’s from becoming a residential subdivision. Mick@sopris.net