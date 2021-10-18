There are, of course, many unrelenting threats to democracy, wannabe revolutionaries, autocrats and ideologues who would replace the imperfect system we have with something more efficient, more pure, more biblical.
In other words, something worse.
But apathy may be the greatest and most formidable foe of democracy. When we don’t vote, we place power in the hands of the few who are more interested in personal gain than public good.
Voter burnout appears to be creeping into our fiercely independent and presumptuously local consciousness. Only about 2.7% of the county’s voters, about 409, have returned their ballots. The county clerk says she expects about a third of us will vote in the first week after ballot drop. The 409 returned ballots would, if she is right, result in a record-low turnout of about 1,200 votes in the county and about 500 in the city.
It is always an illusion that an election doesn’t matter if the presidency is not on the ballot. Here, we have some interesting issues to decide at the state level and the always crucial school board race to consider. If we care about our future and the next generations, we need to consider who will be setting policy at the public schools.
While I believe each of the six candidates has a good heart, intention is not a substitute for good policy. I, for one, reject the premise that schools can or should be politics free. That’s denial married to idiocy. Free public education and the mandate to finish at least some high school were extraordinary political acts intended to protect the newborn democracy from both the depredations of the elites and the impulses of the masses. And funding decisions are obviously political.
Such is true here in Aspen, notwithstanding the denial of these self-evident truths by candidates who can’t or won’t disclose their political inclinations. Thanks to Megan Tackett for asking at least one hard question during the candidate forum about the politics that underlie this election.
I was appalled to learn that the former Republican party chair here in Pitkin County, Anna Zane, retweeted an attack on teacher’s unions as “parasites which can not be permitted to further harm out children” followed by her tweeted accusation that teachers “... fought to keep the school shut for a good part of the year.”
That is, of course, a reiteration of Republican political talking points based on the false assumption that young people are immune to COVID and discounting the ability of healthy young people to carry the virus home to the more vulnerable among us. American democracy rests on a careful and purposeful balance of power among competing interests: the legislature checks the executive; the Supreme Court balances both so that extremists can’t control our destiny.
I don’t always agree with union positions, but I believe — as one who has been in front of a classroom a few times — that teachers would be even more underpaid than they are now were they unable to bargain for fair or at least somewhat more fair pay. There was a time when the school board came to the county commissioners and demanded that teachers be prioritized in the housing allocations, but those days are past as even the tightfisted Republicans realized that having a good teacher corps meant acknowledging the magic of the market place was not going to rescue us from teacher shortages.
So, no, I can’t accept calling teachers unions parasites. That just isn’t consistent with the oft-repeated mantra that it’s “about the kids.” If our leaders convey contempt for the over-qualified scholars in the front of the classroom, the essential bond between students and teachers is broken. No one, especially myself, ever learned a lot from teachers we couldn’t respect.
It’s one thing to claim that masks are ineffective and that the in-classroom experience is worth endangering a life or two. It’s another to retweet a slam on teachers and their political organization as “parasites.”
The remainder of the candidates deserve serious consideration except the guy who went ballistic about yoga back in the day — dude, may namaste be with you and with your spirit.
Which leaves us with four candidates who aren’t demeaning the teachers or part of a fundamentalist political party that never, ever supports adequate funding for schools and usually advocates for privatized or faith based schools that siphon funds and support from the near bottom ranked Colorado school funding.
My votes go to Stacey Weiss, a former teacher who understands that “the kids” can learn best when there is mutual respect and Christa Gieszl, a member of the District Accountability Committee, a medical practitioner who worked for free COVID testing for staff. I am torn between two others — Susan Zimet, a well-prepared incumbent and Lawrence Butler, who had the courage to acknowledge that education policy is political.
Every time we vote, no matter how we vote, we affirm that democracy, notwithstanding its shortcomings, can succeed. When we don’t vote, we give away our power that so many have sacrificed so much to preserve. If you didn’t get a ballot, call 920-5180, and they will give you another.
Mick Ireland has taught and tutored and believes that teaching is a high calling that deserves to be honored. Mick@sopris.net