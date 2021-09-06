To start with, there are a lot of Texans I really like here in this town: kind, generous, brilliant people whose Facebook posts are worth reading to the end. And there are others like Wendy Davis, who can not only hang in there as things go from bad to worse but argue for justice around the clock with water neither entering nor leaving her anatomy. Truly, it’s an act of heroic endurance that makes ultra-running 100 miles at Leadville seem like a run in the park.
Maybe it’s the heat and maybe it’s just tradition, but wackiness seems to have taken over in the Lone Star state. In the olden days — when Jimmy Buffett wasn’t a near-billionaire, author and actor — locals used to hate Texans not for their politics but for their “ruining” the lines on Bell Mountain.
Back then, we all tooled around very long, stiff skis (mine were 205s or 210s) which took a while, and some leg strength, to turn. The result was that the moguls tended to be bigger and more rhythmic. Texans and other newbies were always chopping their turns short and jamming their little skis through a nice mogul field unceremoniously, like a ballet dancer wearing ski boots.
Locals called them “turkeys” and yelled at them from the Bell Chair, which came close enough to the slope that a reasonably good arm could hit it with a snowball, no problem. Locals were just plain rude about the whole thing, almost to the point of parodying themselves.
If that were the worst behavior of which Texans could be accused, it would be long since forgotten. I mean, heck, everybody is on short skis and boards that can wiggle a-rhythmically through any ill-laid line on shaped skis, which is just as well for mediocrats like myself — and even better in powder, when your skis don’t dive like a U-boat fleeing depth charges in the Atlantic.
Unfortunately, the people’s Republic of Aspen and the Republic of Texas have gone in different directions of late, as Texas seems to have taken a hard right turn toward belief in its own propaganda. In the race to the bottom, Texas politicians seem intent on proving that the “Handmaid’s Tale” is neither a TV series nor a novel but a system of government.
What could be more vigilante justice than deputizing millions of the self-described “pro-life” to sue anyone who can be construed as “aiding and abetting” some else’s decision to have an abortion that is otherwise legal in the United States.
As if.
As if we didn’t have enough litigation without offering a $10,000 bounty and attorneys’ fees on women who exercise their right. As if the Uber driver who drops someone at the hospital is expected to have medical expertise and equipment to be sure her passenger is not going to the hospital for the “wrong” reason.
There was a time when the U.S. Supreme Court would have put an end to that kind of vigilante enforcement. Instead, the “conservative” justices would not even put a stay in effect long enough to allow that system to reconcile Roe v. Wade with the new, six-week limit on abortions. Texas law criminalizes any woman who leaves the state after learning of her unwanted pregnancy in week seven, which is common since the grain of rice-sized embryos don’t always make their presence known early on. Been raped? Incest victim? Ectopic pregnancy? Too bad, the snitches will be after you and the bounty money.
And you! And you, the bus driver deemed criminal accomplice who stopped for a woman intent on leaving the state because she aided and abetted an abortion by helping someone flee Texas? The pilots, the Uber drivers, the receptionists at the clinic, all aiding and abetting. The crew of a plane that flies over Texas, is it aiding and abetting? Already, the enforcers of Gilead law are hanging out at clinics writing down license plates, peering inside, taking names, preparing to litigate against those working within or entering.
Uber and Lyft are planning to indemnify their drivers against civil prosecution, but won’t the safer course of action for poorly compensated drivers to just not take a woman to or near a clinic where she might terminate a pregnancy?
Texas has already gone over the edge with laws that prohibit dropping off ballots at night, handing in a ballot through the car window, voting at night, helping to register voters. etc. etc. Standard Jim Crow stuff that we are pretty much inured to by now, as if having one drop-off box in a county with 250 voters means having only one in Harris County for 4 million voters is “equal treatment” and therefore “fair.” As if it’s a coincidence that the new laws fall more heavily on Black people, Latinos, working stiffs and the elderly.
In Texas, the vigilantes are allowed to carry a weapon without background checks or registration of any sort. What could possibly go wrong when abortion suspects are confronted by “pro-lifers” intent on gathering evidence for court cases? Will the next bounty law be on undocumented workers and such?
Call me nostalgic, but I miss the days when Texans were better known for bad driving, braggadocio, sloppy skiing and big hats. At least they were trying to have fun.
Mick Ireland believes we don’t need no stinking vigilantes here or anywhere in this country. Mick@sopris.net.