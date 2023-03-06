One of the complaints coming out of the Bored of Realtors crowd seems to be that the current council doesn’t squabble enough.
Past members of the loyal opposition have raked the various elected boards over “micromanagement” of staff. Journalists love to characterize disagreements among elected boards as “squabbling” when they should be “working together.”
As a quasi-journalist bringing my readers news that newspapers sometimes overlook (or don’t have the resources to pursue) I understand our predilection for exposing the shortcomings of decision-makers. We make mistakes, such as presuming good faith among land use applicants with bad track records, trying to manage parking while giving away thousands of passes for locals and “tourons,” evading the implications of public votes like the one that recommended use of the old city hall (Armory) as a community center.
I’ve been a “we” and a “they” so many times that I could be accused of fashionable pronoun use. I have to ask the loyal righties, what’s the matter with agreement, with consensus?
The main attacks on Torre as mayor seem to focus on his ability to develop consensus rather than conflict around important issues. Too many unanimous council decisions, they contend. We need room for a dissenting opinion, they believe.
Anyone who spends time in a city council meeting room, something I have done as both “we” and “they,” quickly realizes that the incumbents hold diverse points of view. Rachel Richards is a passionate advocate for her beliefs, willing to lay out a detailed approach to the Entrance to Aspen, housing policy, child care and the environment.
Others are quieter in their approach. John Doyle is firm in his beliefs and strict on development but not vocally assertive. Ward Hauenstein and Skippy Mesirow like to explore unorthodox alternatives.
The attempt to cast city manager Sara Ott as some latter-day deep state Rasputin is buffoonery worthy of FOX News, a lame attempt to impose national themes here along with a dark money funding model. She is as good a manager as I have seen and fairly describes the choices facing council members.
The job of the mayor is not to promote conflict. Torre excels at listening and moving toward agreement rather than taking on council members for “wrong” points of view. He deserves credit for helping move through the COVID crisis without embracing the political extremes of total lockdown or a Florida-style attitude of “let them die, it’s their right.”
Torre also has shown flexibility and growth on the entrance question. Years ago, he supported the three-lane, reversible-lane Castle Creek Bridge solution, backing off upon learning that reversible lanes mean lots of ugly infrastructure, including overhead green arrows and red Xs of the kind CDOT uses on I-70 at the Hanging Lake tunnel.
The Aspen Deserves Bored Realtors, or whatever they are, is stoking the belief that the Castle Creek Bridge can be a three-lane solution that would keep traffic from cutting through the West End. Having done the “Smuggler Sneak” myself a few times, it’s pretty obvious that an easy answer isn’t out there. Cutting through on Smuggler Street avoids more than one bottleneck and widening a few hundred feet of bridge doesn’t address that congestion at each kink in the S-curves and the Eighth Street bus stop pairs.
Torre said, on the record, “So regardless of what I think or what I feel or what I want, what I want to get to is giving our community the ability to choose their future and their direction.” In other words, he wants to temper the demands of one interest group with the need for developing a community consensus on the best alternative, rather than blindly accepting a foreordained solution that favors some of the candidates and their supporters living nearby.
Torre also deserves credit for having the patience and perseverance to endure the stress of unsuccessful elections. Torre isn’t one to retreat to an office and sob or blame the press for a loss. While the not-so-loyal right ridicules his profession as a tennis instructor, the reality is that good instructors and coaches teach us that winning isn’t everything and losing isn’t the end of the world.
Unlike some of the Aspen Deserves Us slate, Torre isn’t getting 80% of his contributions from persons and companies that don’t live here. A mayoral candidate should be about constituents’ needs and direction. It’s almost scary to hear some of the candidates promise that they will represent people who don’t live here, as if council members in Glenwood Springs or Basalt feel a need to do what’s best for Aspen rather than their hometowns.
Second, third and fourth homeowners and short-term rental speculators may be fine individuals in many ways, but rest assured they don’t put locals first. It’s not their job, just as it’s not Mark Hunt’s job to make us happy. When a local gets booted from a long-term rental to make way for a “higher and better” use, the higher and better is not always best and highest for the community.
If an investor can get his/her/their taxes lowered or shift the housing burden to the public, that’s his/her/their duty in a capitalist world to the entity they own or represent. As one exposed cheater put it, [I was] “…carrying out the orders of the property owner.”
Complain as you will about our mayor, but I can’t recall an instance in which he was “carrying out the orders of the property owner” contrary to the law or interests of local residents.
Nor can he be accused of not listening to everyone. Torre is Torre, a local’s local with our best interests at heart.Please vote for the locally funded candidates putting us first.
Got a response? Email Mick Ireland at mick@sopris.net.