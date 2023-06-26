As Aspen continues to wallow in its angst about loss of character, feel, spirit or whatever you want to call it, someone has to ask how did we get here?
The answer is not another column about loss of soul. Lots of good ones on that. Enough already.
The answer is not Mark Hunt or some other billionaires. They’re here to stay, at least until they get tired of it and move on to the next best place, as has been their history for centuries. Mega wealth is more gilded-age ostentation, not aiming to blend as in days of old.
Nor is the answer Realtors, real estate, STRs or COVID. Symptoms, not causes of our turning mainstream.
The here we have gotten to is not a place we are happy to reach. Sure, there are highlights, activities and natural beauty. But the consensus seems to be the Aspen we all moved to, made sacrifices to remain in and furiously fight to keep as the last best place might be our last place without being the best. The traffic sucks, the airport seems poised to bring more than we can handle, the doctors are being forced downvalley and nobody can be certain that climate change will not bury us in moisture or snuff skiing altogether.
The reality is simple: We’ve gotten old, demographically and attitudinally. And we’re stuck in the past, fighting the same battles over growth, housing, traffic and tourism without end.
Worse, our business model and identity is older than most of us: Aspen as cutting edge, hip, cool, young, avant garde, when we’re not so much. Where once the median age here was once lower than the national numbers, we’re now older at 41.2, well ahead of the national 38.4 and widening our lead.
More to the point, we seem to be locked into an obsolete vision of what being young means. Back in the day, young people flocked to be here, to be part of the sex, drug and rock ’n’ roll scene. We were cool, the place to be. The Census says we were majority single. We were taking risks to get party drugs and listening to live music. And the Aspen Times put all that together on the cover of the paper, back when newspapers were not sheathed in luxury real estate plugs. Jazz, the cutting-edge music of the Kerouac generation, thrived downtown. Local musicians playing more contemporary genres thrived in Carbondale.
Youth are not flocking here to work 80 hours a week to be part of a glamorous scene. Sex is risky and complicated among he, she, they, gay and other choices. The big drug of choice, marijuana, is legal, easy to find and of better quality. And the big acts here, notwithstanding the gallant efforts of Michael Goldberg and Belly Up, seem to be tribute bands.
This is not a knock on youth: Boomers could afford to take off a year, a decade or the rest of their life without being foreclosed by a creditor holding his or her student debt. The millennials and alphabet gens don’t have the reassurance that we had that the outside world was waiting and ready to take us in after a fling with Aspen. Housing that might be vertical enough to make a dent gets trimmed as regularly as a tidy golf course.
The younger gens seemed to have out-matured us older people, valuing relationships for more than hookups, experimenting with other choices, abandoning traditional roles for friendship models. What could summarize the changes wrought by aging and social change better than the transformation of the once-popular “Sex and the City” TV series from a daring look at decadence into something struggling to recapture its prequel’s edginess, but mostly annoying or boring the critics.
If the sex-drug-rock triad is losing its potency, the other fountain of youth in migration also seems to have lost some of its grip. Younger people simply aren’t as interested in skiing as were the Boomers. Adventure sports abound.
The telling data: Internet searches for skiing-related topics have declined by about 70% in the last two decades and flattened. The expense for the generations burdened by student debt is deterrent to the $200 walk-up ticket price, $25 burger, thousand-dollar ski packages. And moving here or to another resort is prohibitive: The couch surf openings are fewer and those already in affordable housing have no upward or outward mobility. That game is locked.
And, just like that, we’re older, our in-migration is Boomer-aged retirees and were about as cutting edge as an old Jimmy Buffet tune.