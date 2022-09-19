One of the problems with not knowing history is that not only does it get repeated, it often bites back.
So it is for the southern governors who hope that shipping asylum seekers all over the country will cause one of the GOP’s favorite emotions: white backlash.
Backlash is an anachronism of 50 or 60 years ago, when politicians like George Corley Wallace exploited white fear and anger by asking them to protect themselves from such dangers as “integration” and “mixed marriages” and, of course, crime. He was a governor of Alabama who once promised, “Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott of Texas and others hope dropping asylum seekers at random in liberal cities will expose those of us who live in them as hypocrites, bringing out angry neighbors to greet the new arrivals with the sort of spit and shout that surrounded little Black kids trying to go to previously segregated schools.
This show of hostility would then vindicate DeSantis’ and Abbott’s anti-immigrant rants about border security and drag Democrats down. All they needed was some northern hostility to show that northerners are hypocrites who shared their MAGA hostility to people of any color other than the color of money.
One of the problems with trying to whitewash history is that previous lessons go unlearned. One of those lessons was taught 60 years ago when White Citizens’ Councils exported Black people from Arkansas with buses to Hyannis, Massachusetts, choosing those with prior criminal records and single moms with lots of children and hoping to provoke backlash and anti-Black sentiments.
It was intended to embarrass Ted Kennedy at home. He was running for Senate and the hope was that white backlash would hurt his chances. Not everyone welcomed the new arrivals, but, by and large, they were supported by locals and absorbed in the Boston area. Kennedy swept to election.
You may not be old enough to remember the White Citizens’ Councils of the deep South. While the councils did respond with violence and intimidation to school integration, they also drew membership from more upscale bigots — a sort of respectable front for KKK sentiment with upper and middle class and elected leaders and without the pointy hats, Casper-the-ghost costumes and lynchings that were still common.
The councils sponsored what they deemed “Reverse Freedom Rides” to counter the Freedom Riders of my generation who sought to secure voting rights for Black people in the South. You may remember, if you have wandered away from Fox News and content-free history lessons, that a church was blown up and students were murdered. Still, Black citizens eventually got to vote in the South.
Anonymous letters were sent to Hyannis residents stating, “Abe Lincoln sowed the seeds and now the North can reap the harvest,” and “We have put up with millions of (derogatory term) for 100 years, so why should you squawk?”
DeSantis sent a planeload of asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard hoping to provoke anger and anti-immigrant backlash. If being a pawn in the DeSantis’ presidential election planning was not enough, most of the exportees boarded the private charters thinking they were headed for Boston, where jobs and support were waiting.
But history repeated itself. People in Martha’s Vineyard proved to be welcoming and supportive of the asylum seekers, greeting them with food, shelter and kind words. The seekers have now been relocated at a military base where they have shelter, donated cellphones and a chance to look for work. Others remain on the island at the invitation of local families.
Under law, asylum seekers who can make it here have a right to court review of their reasons for sneaking into this country. Those who can show persecution and torture are allowed to stay. Unfortunately, the totalitarian regimes in Venezuela and some other South American countries are padding their dark resumes with myriad instances of both torturing and persecuting their citizens. Millions are on the move — not to the U.S. but to adjoining countries.
Same lesson, same result, different century. While Martha’s Vineyard wasn’t totally, 100% supportive, much support emerged. The locals demonstrated that empathy can trump hate and the evil use of people as pawns. And the result may also lead to an organized federal relocation of asylum seekers on a voluntary basis and with the cooperation of the receiving jurisdiction. I suspect a good many jurisdictions would volunteer — with enough planning and some financial support — to host workers and families awaiting a judicial determination of their applications for permanent residency.
Intent makes all the difference: If relocation were a coordinated policy and the relocated refugees were given some choice, love and respect could make it work. If the private planes continue to export and exploit, Ron DeSantis might have to learn history the hard way.
