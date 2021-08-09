And the hummingbirds and the bumble birds and the bees? And why are we mowing down their habitat in veneration of the 19th century code of sterile, conspicuous consumption as beauty?
Those beautiful little characters upon whom life depends are dwindling in number as they were in the “Silent Spring” courageously described by Rachel Carson almost 60 years ago. Her book ultimately led to the ban on DDT that fogged our suburban neighborhood in the war against mosquitoes.
As a preteen free to roam the fringes of a purportedly mobster-owned golf course, we reveled in playing in the sweet smell of the fog generated by mosquito control trucks. It was Ms. Carson who described the lethal fallout from exposure to DDT: birth defects, autism, liver disease and, quite possibly, cancer. DDT accumulates in the body and, as Carson reported, silenced insect and bird populations.
DDT was effectively banned by the newly created EPA in 1972, eight years after Carson’s death and constant battering by the chemical industry from publication of her book to her death in 1964.
My oldest sister, Anne, was the first environmentalist I knew and learned from before the term environmentalist had been coined. She ministered to “injured” and ill butterflies, creating jars with what we thought was nutritional plants for her patients, punching holes in the jar lids and treating them with love and attention in a way that I wish my parents would have treated her and her seven siblings.
The silent spring that Anne feared in the book she shared seems to be creeping up on us here as a silent summer. I am neither epidemiologist nor entomologist, but I am a runner who has spent a good portion of the last 40 years running and rerunning the Hunter Creek trails and Smuggler Mountain. My unscientific but repeated observation of those trails and the Maroon Creek Road is that there are fewer butterflies, bees and hummingbirds than I once ran and biked with.
I have not seen a Monarch butterfly here in years, not even the prophetically named G-4 which, like the private Gulfstream jet so designated, is a transcontinental migrant that thrives on milkweed. There are more G-4 jets congregating at our airport than G-4 butterflies on my favorite trails.
The only trail I have ever named on Strava on Smuggler Mountain is the Baby Butterfly Trail, a steep ascent above the observation deck that, in past years, swarmed with butterflies — white, yellow, blue and mixed green ones that have scientific names that I can’t recite. They literally followed me up or down the trail where, at my 16-minute-per-mile pace on this ascent, it was easy to imagine in my state of hypoxemia that I was “drafting” butterflies or leading them out, up and down this maintenance road. The dappled sunlight and flowers that otherwise might be classed as “weeds” were and could again be habitat for butterflies and hummingbirds.
Gone too are the hummingbirds that once frequented our neighborhood along with a small moth that looks and flies like a hummingbird and is referred to my wife Jane as a “bumblebird.” It wasn’t that long ago that Fred, again named by Jane, crashed against out windows and landed stunned and unconscious on the deck where she (Jane) revived him/her with a warm towel and healing energy. Fred sprang back to life and flew off.
I am no longer a policy maker with the ability to suggest studying the silent summer. I understand the self-styled environmentalists at the city and council are busy trying to reduce pollution and preserve water, all well and good. I can only speak for the smaller, disappearing delightful insects of color.
Some of us in the tree-hugging camp still believe in personal action on behalf of the plants and critters. I don’t consume a lot of water and gas, especially in the summer, but I do have the ability to foster the food supply for the vital pollinators adjacent to my unit. In my very small area where I exercise hegemony over the common area flora, I have made it a rule not to mow wild plants that bear flowers, even those that might be noxious if allowed to escape into the wild. Closing the border to these immigrants doesn’t make my to-do list, though I understand the need to keep pastures clear and native species from having their pollinator jobs taken away by “noxious” migrants.
If I were the rulemaker here I would ask that we all consider allowing the dandelions and the clover to bloom and feed the pollinators before mowing them down. And if I were an elected one, perhaps I might suggest buying up turf lawns that originated in the 19th century as a way of proving that one had enough wealth to own land without needing to produce crops. In Nevada, water utilities are buying up lawns for $3 a square foot, basically paying their owners to grow less water-intensive, butterfly-and-bee-friendly habitat.
Mick Ireland is sad to see the forests burn while we fiddle about waiting for someone to rescue the environment. Mick@sopris.net