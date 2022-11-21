Aspen and Pitkin County might do well to consider how an old folk song speaks to our transformation from vibrancy — full of proverbial flowers — to theme park. We aren’t losing the young due to the military draft, but we are losing them.
At the risk of substituting data for conjecture and speculation, I have to note that in census after census, voter list after voter list, the share and absolute numbers of locals aged 20-39 continues to decline.
Which, in a town that constantly projects to the world a metaverse of youth, adventure and charm, is a serious long-term flaw. There was a time when tourons came here to live vicariously through the people they met. But for family, job, income or house, they might be one of us. To ride the old double chairs was often to be subjected to questions about how — not why — one would exchange the real world for a chance to sleep in a campground or a closet working doubles and triples.
That way of life is gone. What once distinguished this place from other resorts is slipping away, as we gradually exclude an entire generation with land-use and housing policies that basically freeze the housing population in place and clamp down on both sprawl and density.
Even minor tweaks in our development pattern aimed at increasing housing are usually snuffed or trimmed at the council table. One floor of housing was removed from the 488 Castle Creek project because a few commuters on Castle Creek Road objected to the visual impact on their drive. The 1020 E. Cooper Ave. project was scaled down to get past NIMBY opposition.
A recent proposal to move and preserve a historic building on Main Street to free up the lot for 22 units of housing is meeting stiff resistance. The building in question is not being demolished but relocated on the lot, to be wrapped by three stories of affordable housing. Online listings show that the structure rented for $13,000 per month (Zillow). Are we preserving an access point for the ultra-wealthy by foreclosing access points for working people?
The usual mantras are invoked by the usual people who are secure in their free-market homes: Housing will cause more growth. As if affordable housing is the draw for tourons and global investors’ stashing their money here.
In reality, affordable housing has not added significantly to the population. Every 10 years, the census tells us — when we look closely — that free-market neighborhoods are losing population, with those losses offset by housing and annexation. Only about 32% of the free-market units are occupied. Long-term rental access points are steadily being converted to tourist amenities.
Preservationists who blame affordable housing for unwanted growth need to hop on a bus tour and visit our rival resort, where Vail-ification is a way of life. Vail doesn’t have much of an affordable-housing history — and not much affordable-housing inventory — but that has hardly restrained growth. Those big buildings you see along I-70 for more than a mile are 90% vacant, and nobody makes a case for that collection of 60- and 80-foot buildings as a charming example of messy vitality or a real community.
The root word for vitality comes from the Latin word for life. And life itself is dependent on succession and renewal, which is what affordable housing fosters. We love to read the reminiscent musings of Tony Vagneur and Roger Marolt, but we need to wonder whether they will be succeeded by another set of long-termers who become old-timers able to share the wisdom of experience with us.
Aspen and the county are basically inaccessible to new arrivals looking for a foothold here. The “nooks and crannies” that once provided a place to start for each freshman class are almost all gone. The nearest free-market housing available to workers making a mere $80,000 per year is in Rifle. Employers can’t build an experienced staff because, even with good wages, the fundamentals that keep people on the job aren’t there. We’re simply not attracting people interested in a three-hour daily commute.
With a municipal election fast approaching — “Merry Christmas, happy holidays, will you sign this petition?” — various interested parties are out trying to recruit someone, anyone, to run for city council. Promising, relatively young candidates who ran in the recent election cycles have left town.
If we are to remain a living community rather than a theme park, we must pass the torch to a younger generation of leadership. And that means we need to foster a successor generation interested in and able to remain here as “lifers” rather than resume builders stopping by for a break between career moves.
Mick Ireland got a start here living in bunks, shacks, campgrounds and a closet belonging to a part-time drug dealer. mick@sopris.net