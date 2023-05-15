Might Aspen be experiencing real voter fraud by persons using commercial office space to qualify as electors in a town where they don’t really live?
Following up on a tip, a review of official voter rolls shows at least four persons registered to vote in our last municipal election by claiming commercial office space as their residence.
To be clear, the law in most states (including this one) properly allows us to register in a place where we intend to make a permanent abode (CRS § 31-10-201). But that leniency does not extend to using commercial, nonresidential structures where one does not reside as a voting address.
Documenting these irregularities does not mean I think our last election was fraudulent or that some candidates needed or asked the city clerk to “find” another 500 or 200 votes or whatever to overturn the election.
But it does mean that some people feel entitled to use office space to register as Aspen electors when the record is clear that they are not. A Colorado Open Records Act request to the city clerk revealed that the following people are registered in office spaces.
● Erika Souki, 41, registered and voted in the 2023 municipal election on March 7 of this year.
● Karim Christopher Souki, 41, also voted in the March 7 municipal election.
● Tarek Phillipe Souki, 46, did not, according to available records, cast a ballot in the election.
Aspen’s city clerk confirmed that all three were registered using the Mason and Morse Building at 514 E. Hyman Ave. as their residential voting address.
And, responding to the same CORA request, the clerk found that a person was registered at the Alpine Bank Building at 600 E. Hopkins Ave., Unit 301. Jackson Bradley Diemer, 26, registered using 600 E. Hopkins, but did not, according to available records, cast a ballot in the municipal election.
According to public records, both buildings are “pure” commercial with no portion of them classified as residential space. The assessor is required to determine whether property is used for residential purposes. Unit 301 is listed and taxed as a commercial condominium. The Mason and Morse building is classified as commercial-office space. Neither has any portion taxed or classified as residential property.
Why does this matter? It’s only four voters, right? I do not know if this is an anomaly or the tip of the iceberg. But I also know that Aspen elections have been decided by a single vote (a tax question in the 1980s). The Red Brick purchase (1992) was decided by three votes.
It’s my belief that the right to vote is sacred, as important as any right you have. Our faith in and support for democracy depends on a shared understanding that vote fraud will be treated seriously and not be marginalized as it was in 2020 when the loser of the presidential election asked the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” 11,790 votes. The Proud Boys and their allies attacked the U.S. Capitol, hoping to stop the count of presidential electors. Elections matter.
This is hardly the first voting scam here using an office address. A get-out-the-vote volunteer found a voter registered at an office at the Alpine Bank building some years ago, and in 2016, a woman registered using the Mason and Morse building for a voting address. The clerk can hardly be expected to match property records against voter addresses every few years but the development pressure here is such that it may be that more persons will try to tilt future elections. If unknown billionaires can buy up Aspen, what’s to prevent others from packing the voter rolls?
I don’t personally know anything about the motivation for the alleged action committed by the persons listed above, who they supported, what their agenda is or was, or what motivated them to register to vote from an office space. While it is remotely possible that the Souki family “needs” to live in its office space, camping between desks and file cabinets, that’s doubtful given that members of the Souki family appear to own at least a home on Red Mountain valued by the assessor at $3.9 million and pledged a sailboat and 25 million shares of stock in acquiring a downvalley ranch.
A few columns ago, I wrote how dark money was eroding local residents’ control of local election outcomes much as has happened nationally. With money pouring in and, perhaps, unqualified voters casting ballots, local democracy may be facing a quiet insurrection aimed at usurping our power to control our destiny.
Mick Ireland believes everyone who is a qualified resident should have the right to vote in local elections that are the core of the Founders’ vision for American government. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.