There are 20 flags in my neighborhood. They belong.
Not because I think this country is great. Not that I want to make a statement about your politics. Not that I need something to wrap around myself after the Buddy Five race tomorrow.
The flag in itself is great because it is a reminder to me that the flag is a symbol of a country that could be a lot greater and a lot less vain about itself. We’re underachieving, folks. We can do better than a participation medal.
To our credit, the flag has withstood a lot of abuse in testing our willingness to respect the rights of those who burn it, turn their backs on it and weaponize it to invade the Capitol. South of Buena Vista, there is a line of American flags — maybe 10 miles of them. In case you innocently just thought it was patriotism or a flag surplus, there are also blue ones proclaiming, “Biden Sucks” amid the display.
It’s so old-school conservative that one can’t help but recall a lifetime ago when Republican legislators and electeds felt compelled to wear little flag lapel pins as if to say, “We’re the patriots and their un’Merican.” No, not those New England cheaters that we hate for about 16 weeks a year, but patriots like your parents or grandparents who raised that flag at Iwo Jima, Richmond and Germany after vanquishing uncaged authoritarians.
In much of the world, dissent all too often carries a much worse punishment than being memed and ridiculed in social media for having the “wrong” politics. I can’t be certain, but the smart money says that storming the Kremlin with 2,000 rioters bearing Russian flags and beating cops would end with a sudden population burst somewhere in Siberia. Et tu, China, Syria, Libya. Without due or any other process. It’s hard enough to get to great as it is, and more so when your country’s best minds in a generation are destroyed by madness and disappearance.
Enumerating what stands between us and greatness could fill many a library. We’re just awakening to the effects of slavery, the destruction of native civilizations, climate change, the aerial bombing of Black Wall Street, the proliferation of tent camps on street corners. The point of all that is not to elicit feelings of shame or guilt but to recognize how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.
That bitter cup of criticism is easy to half fill — but what’s the point? Critiques are endemic, if not pandemic, but still meaningless without the implicit message that the gap between what we are and what we could be might yet be closed. We could, for starters, have health care for everyone, far fewer shootings, better nutrition and less about Jeff Bezos.
Here, then, is something worth celebrating tomorrow: We could, with some great resistance, get to great. After all, this nation has seen women and Blacks and Latinos get the vote. We created social security and protected many elderly people from dismal poverty. Our government does not criminalize sexual preferences. The air is cleaner if not great where it was once lethal. Children go to school at age 7, not down into a coal mine or into a factory. Thus far, we have suffered no military or radical coup.
Grab a beer and a burger, stroll the parade route, wave a glow stick, eat some chocolate while celebrating that one day the flag will stand for greatness accomplished. Those flags in my neighborhood, I put them there hoping. ...
Mick Ireland is the son of two vets who met during the Big One, married to another and a friend of many in law enforcement. He believes Black Lives Matter, Tibet should be freed and China should release the Uighurs. And that’s just for starters.