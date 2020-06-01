I have to ask, are we really all just a bunch of racists? And what do we do about it?
I don’t ask to excuse the Minnesota cop who tried and executed George Floyd for shopping while black and insufficient docility when accosted on the street across from the grocery store where he used a $20 bill that the clerk wrongly believed was counterfeit.
And I don’t ask as a means of deflecting the blame to “systemic racism” the rabbit hole down which each outrage is flushed in a tangle of promises and arguments until our own responsibility is dissipated.
I just want to know, beyond the details of Floyd’s grisly demise and the legal intricacies of charges for some degree of murder, why we can’t get this right, accept and identify needed changes and make them. Brutal murder, explosions of anger, riots, buildings burnt and the usual divide and calls for “law ’n’ order.” It’s 1968 again without Hunter S. Thompson to eloquently chronicle the carnage.
So it’s film noir “Groundhog Day” again. The result will be the same as the last episode and the next until something more fundamental changes within ourselves and without.
Some urge that capitalism is the root of the problem, but even my inadequate command of world history says our relatively new and often cruel economic system can’t account for humankind’s many millennia of racist-based enslavement and/or genocide of others.
Every “great” civilization held slaves going all the way back to Babylonia and running through China, Egypt, Greece, Rome, Africa, Native America and the Incas and Aztecs. It’s hard to name a civilization that did not rely on slave labor at some point, and some still do. And slavery, like racial discrimination is impossible without assigning the Other subhuman status that “deserves” relegation to slavery, poverty and discrimination.
However one might define racism or propose its abolition, slavery is impossible without a construct that holds that all men (and women) are inherently unequal in the eyes of the empire and its god or gods and the slaves are slaves because they deserve to be by virtue of their subhuman character.
Even Lincoln, the Great Emancipator, stood willing to retain the institution of slavery in order to preserve the Union or pay a perverse foreshadowing of reparations by buying out the human property held by plantation owners.
“If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it...” he wrote in 1862, subordinating his personal preference for abolition to the preservation of the Union.
The formal renunciation of slavery by the British in the 1830s and this country in 1864 was only the beginning of the long, almost flat arc of history that doesn’t smoothly bend toward justice.
The irregularity of this progress surfaces most dramatically as violence toward minorities and ensuing counter riots against property. Poverty, discrimination and mass incarceration of minorities continues between episodes unabated because we see the “other” as inferior and believe a nominally level playing field is all that is required of us.
The stars of each “Groundhog Day” episode do not roll off the tongue as each outrage is succeeded by a new tragedy before the last one can be absorbed. A woman in bed. A 12-year-old with a toy gun. A teenager armed with a Coke can, wearing a hoodie. A man selling “loosies” (cigarettes). A jogger refusing to take orders. Those are just the cases gone viral, the tip of the iceberg, the most memorable episodes of the Rodney King remake. Their lives matter not because they were black along with hundreds of others who were black and died as needlessly but because, like George Floyd, they caught our attention through chance or serendipity or because some citizen was brave enough to capture visual evidence.
The New York Times published the names of 1,000 coronavirus victims on its front page this week. It could do the same for unarmed Americans dead at the hands of police and vigilantes, guilty of living while black, while Latino, while Native, yes, even while white, all guilty of the crime of making the rest of us afraid.
Systematic changes are needed in our social structure but, until we acknowledge our own fear, confront it and change it, we are headed for another rerun of the same old movie, blame, deflection, philosophical debate without real change.