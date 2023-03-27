This is not a column about the demise of Aspen or the Roaring Fork Valley. Been there done that, as have Roger Marolt and other columnists. Enough said for now.
It is about how state-level intervention and a neo-Libertarian model housing bill could finish off what’s left.
The 100-page-plus draft bill not yet formally numbered and introduced proposes to solve the statewide affordable housing problem by forcing density upon almost all municipalities.
The premise is that deregulation by prohibiting growth limits, allowing development by right of multifamily dwellings and Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, in almost all single family neighborhoods will create more housing.
The neo-Libertarian philosophy inherent in the bill may be workable as a generality for many suburbanized jurisdictions: Studies have shown that sprawl is environmentally destructive and that workers are being priced out of the places where jobs are created.
One of the main tools in the proposal is allowing ADUs by right, basically granting any single-family homeowner the opportunity to expand their development with a separate, inhabitable property on their lot or attached to their present home.
The underlying premise is that homeowners will house workers in those units because the rent stream will be attractive enough to warrant the construction of living quarters on the property.
That may work somewhere. But it didn’t work here when it was tried at the end of the last century. The primary cause of this failure was a misunderstanding of how various income earners value money. People paying $4,000 for lunch in a tent at the Sundeck just don’t care about a few thousand dollars in rental income.
Starting in the 1980s and 1990s, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County sought to address the housing problem — big even then — by allowing additional square footage on lots that added an ADU. The belief was that homeowners would add the square footage and rent out to local workers, many of whom had been displaced from renting in residences that had become second homes.
The sad reality was and is that rental income, then maybe $400 a month, now five times that, hardly warranted having “those people” on the property with their bicycles and snowboards and booming Boomer music. One of the reasons people pay outlandish sums for modest homes is that money can buy privacy.
So the ADUs got built and, when the city and county finally studied the issue rather than conjecturing about it, they (we) found that the city had authorized many man caves, she-sheds, guest rooms, yoga studios and amateur art studios. The county had better results as ADUs could house actual caretakers on relatively remote parcels.
The reality is that mandating ADUs by right might work some places in the state but it is unlikely that very many buyers of $5 million- or $10 million homes really want “those people” (or “us people”) on the property for what amounts to a handful of dollars. The single-family housing stock is now investment quality property that is usually bought for cash and the sale price usually isn’t influenced by having a tiny income stream that won’t even cover the Realtor’s commission on the sale.
The untested but perhaps more pernicious aspect of the draft bill from our community’s standpoint is making duplexes, triplexes and other multifamily structures a use by right in all single-family areas. Neighborhoods that have furiously and successfully resisted affordable housing projects in their midst would no longer have any way to stop multifamily (the draft calls it “middle” housing) next door, free or deed-restricted. That housing would not be deed-restricted to affordable prices.
Neighbors have, with some justice, complained about STRs and multifamily projects creating parking problems. The draft bill specifically prohibits cities from requiring on-site parking as part of an approval. The property owner makes more money, the rest of us pay for a place to park the extra cars.
Aspen has more affordable housing per capita than any place in the state in large part because our regulatory scheme requires housing as mitigation for job generating growth. Under this bill, at least here, growth would be a matter of right, and zoning that purchasers bought into would basically go away as developers and speculators cash out the remaining quiet character of the town.
Mick Ireland thinks 100-page bills can be just as boring as they are important. Email him at mick@sopris.net.