Is the cliché “dying for the right to vote” going to emerge as a reality for voters this November?
As I write, it remains to be seen whether last Tuesday’s election was stolen by the Republicans, but it seems likely that the combined Republican forces on the state and national supreme courts and the Wisconsin legislature have done the trick by excluding the “wrong people” from the process.
For those of you not versed in election theft and the stark choice voters made to risk death or illness to vote last Tuesday, let’s recap the scene in Wisconsin where the deck was stacked against Democrats in “The Cheese State” by forcing voters to brave viral infection in order to vote.
How was the deck stacked? First and foremost, the absentee-voting process failed to deliver thousands of votes to likely Democratic voters in Milwaukee County and elsewhere in the state. People who requested their ballots 10 days to two weeks in advance did not receive them. Other ballots have been disqualified by the failure of the understaffed post office to postmark them in time or at all. In Dane County, where Hilary Clinton won 71% of the vote, the clerk reported that thousands of ballots arrived without a postmark and thus won’t be counted.
Driven by the fear and physical danger posed by in-person voting during a pandemic, the state was overwhelmed with a record number of absentee-ballot requests. Rather than postponing the election to provide an orderly and thorough vote-by-mail process, the Republican-controlled state legislature met for an entire 10 minutes to deny the governor’s request for a delay. The state assembly is heavily gerrymandered such that the Rs control 64 seats to the Ds’ 35 even though the Ds won 190,000 more votes in the 2018 legislative election.
In Milwaukee County, heavily black and Democratic, only five polling places were open out of the 180 usually available for in-person voting. Voters not only had to risk infection but had to brave long lines because the legislature, backed by state and federal courts, ruled the show must go on without delay. If you were among the 9,000 who asked for and never got the ballot, then too bad, or if yours were among the three tubs found undelivered after the election (another 3,000 or so; I have seen the tubs used here in Aspen), then tough luck! If the post office didn’t postmark your ballot, get over it! You should have known and gotten in line with your masked and wary fellow disenfranchised.
The big issue in Wisconsin was a state Supreme Court seat where a Trump-oriented justice was seeking to be added to the GOP majority. One of the big decisions pending in the court is a lawsuit to throw 200,000 Wisconsin voters off the rolls who did not respond to a mailing. Your photo ID must include your current address.
Imagine renewing your driver’s license every time you move (assuming you have a car and need a license). Poor and black people are more likely to move from place to place and thus be removed from voting rolls when they don’t respond to a notice they never receive, at a place where they no longer reside.
Wisconsin is one of three states including Michigan and Pennsylvania that flipped the election to Trump in spite of Hilary Clinton’s 3 million popular vote margin. If Team Trump can hold any one of the three states, he’s in a good place to win reelection even if Biden crushes him in the popular vote. Biden is the home boy in Pennsylvania and Michigan went big for the Ds in 2018 meaning Wisconsin, where Trump won by about 23,000, could hold the key. A few tubs don’t get delivered, postmarks don’t get marked on returns, urban residents fear the long lines and you’re done: Trump wins.
Even as I write, Trump is opposing more funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which could run out of money by September. This means absentee and mail-in ballots could be even more problematic in “The Badger State” and elsewhere. Ballots won’t get out and won’t get returned easily. Voters could then be called upon again to stand in line, 6 feet apart from carriers of the virus, and wait hours for a chance to vote at a diminished number of polling places. The talk of dying for the right to vote could be a reality.
Vote free or die, anyone?