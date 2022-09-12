Every decade or so, traffic problems dominate the city and county political scene and the same old forces line up for political football: the exasperated commuters on one side, community character believers on the other.
It’s almost a ritual, like a traditional football game battling over the Little Brown Jug, the Old Oaken Bucket, the 131-year-old Monon Bell or Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Some of these obscure awards are about the only solace a team will get. Sure, we had a Chicago Cubs-like century, but at least we won the bucket or got our team score carved on Paul’s or beat out our rival for the Territorial Cup, a trophy so old that the original is curated and protected like the Mona Lisa and the game winner (Arizona v. Arizona State) gets handed a replica after winning the century-old rivalry game.
It looks to me like the local teams are lining up again for what could be called the Straight Shot Cup. It’s been around since at least 1975, back far enough to the day when county commissioners were told the blood would be on their hands if they didn’t approve a “straight shot” into Aspen.
It’s been fought over at the ballot box at least 25 times in the official record book, though I have seen 37 cited as the number of contests. Some were about light rail, some about something called the Modified Direct and other proposals like the split shot. We get all excited, money is spent, the future of the world is discussed, barbs and shames are exchanged and — after the ballots are counted — we go on with our lives as though nothing happened because nothing happens.
All that’s lacking is a quirky trophy for the winning side to take home on election night and display somewhere until the next vote. Perhaps we should be awarding possession of the Old Concrete Chunk, best if we could get a piece of the 65-year-old Castle Creek Bridge as it slowly molts between repairs.
We could go on forever, voting and voting, but for the fact that concrete bridges have a lifespan. Like Aspen dudes who think short, shaped skis, Vitamin V, Botox and hair plugs are an eternal fix, its days are numbered.
So, sooner or later, the Castle Creek Bridge will go the way of the old railroad bridge that lasted more than a century and finally had to be replaced after its 113th birthday and a single-digits CDOT rating forced the issue. We got CDOT to pay for most of it and kept the old one as the historic souvenir you see running parallel to the highway going over Maroon Creek.
As is customary and overlooked by the handful of remaining journalists, Rachel Richards is taking the lead here, demanding a process for replacement. Her approach is similar to the Lumberyard discussion she initiated in her last year as the council’s Yoda: Do or not do, there is no try.
And some of the equally wise are beginning to suggest out loud that CDOT might terminate the Old Concrete Chunk rivalry and simply build something consistent with the Record of Decision — which is to say, the cut-and-cover option across Marolt Open Space. It may be that our favorite long-running rivalry, S curves v. straight (or at least straighter) shot, is moot since it is, after all, Colorado Highway 82, not Aspen 82 or Pitkin 82. It’s their highway and, in a crisis, they can build what is needed to replace the Castle Creek Bridge before it crumbles.
Team S curves seems to win most of the vote games here, notwithstanding the obnoxious traffic jams and the incessant-but-justified whining emanating from the West End where traffic zooms along at 12 mph.
Team S curves almost always wins — not because people don’t care about traffic for a few months a year, not because a straight shot would be a $90-million “improvement,” not because the time saved would be about two minutes — because the electorate hates growth more than ever.
We don’t get to vote on second, third and fourth homes, private jets, Snow Beach and $64 bowls of noodles. We aren’t being given a chance to say no to the proliferation of thousands of short term rentals. Infill was done without a vote and it took forever to bring building heights down. We might have cute bumper stickers excoriating Mark Hunt, but it doesn’t slow the transformation of the town; it doesn’t bring back affordable eateries or quaint shops or affordable skiing.
Last year, a reliable survey by Frederick polls showed a record 64% of voters wanted less growth (48%) or no growth (14%) on a question that’s been asked repeatedly for more than 30 years. We don’t get to vote on a lot of growth items we don’t like. We usually get to vote to mitigate growth with transit, housing, moratoria and fees, but we really don’t get to say no, enough, no more.
So, my prediction is that team S curves will keep the Old Concrete Chunk simply because people are angry at what is happening to their town and will take the opportunity to vote a symbolic “no” until CDOT steps in out of necessity and does something without delay.
Call it the last hurrah, the nostalgia vote, the I’m-mad-as-hell vote, but it’s unlikely that the Old Concrete Chunk will be changing hands anytime soon.
Mick Ireland worked for and voted for light rail, the modified direct, BRT and all sorts of alternatives over the years. Mick@sopris.net