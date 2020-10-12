Last week, I tried to make the case for compassion toward the president. Today, it’s only fair and balanced to tell you why compassion doesn’t amount to support.
There is a lot to object to: the lies, the philandering, the tax cheating, the willingness to literally endanger those close to him. Take your pick.
Note to self: It’s the babies, stupid.
I never had my own little people. Growing up, I had and still have baby brothers and sisters that needed care. Later, a niece and nephew who I knew from their literal Day One when they got to hear a reading of “Beowulf” from me for the first time, thereby backgrounding them for “Lord of the Rings” and other epics and putting them 20 years ahead of their peers in the pursuit of literature.
It was fun for me and calming for them to hear the complex and intriguing tale of good and evil, the long genealogies, even, “Wyrd often spares an undoomed man if his courage is good.”
Most people who have little ones agree that it doesn’t matter what you read to them, they’ll listen and like it.
Which brings me to the most hateful thing the Donald has done: punishing babies in the hopes of deterring asylum seekers from crossing the border.
History is full of legends and purported “experiments” using deprivation of contact or language to see what happens if babies are raised without contact with their mother or without being spoken to. The way I learned it long ago, the king of England or his chief of staff, not sure which, decided to isolate babies in the Tower of London with strict rules against caretaker interaction. The “hope”was that the babies would grow up speaking the “true” language native to humans, Hebrew or Latin or some innate language we all share untaught.
The result of the experiment was decisive: All the babies died. Variants on this legend go back to before the common era began (“B.C.”) and the result is always the same whether in truth or legend, the children are severely damaged by the separation.
Even benevolently intended separation, the “Pied Piper” removal of children from London during the Blitz was studied and found to be a more damaging experience than that suffered by those who remained with family in London amid the constant air raids.
The more malicious, economically and culturally driven separation of Indian children from their parents and slave babies from their families had predictable, if less clinically documented destructive effects compounded by sexual and physical abuse followed by generations of maladaptation.
We would like to think, if we think at all, that such depredations are an unfortunate and anachronistic relic of the past, the sort of thing that couldn’t happen today.
Alas. To say the least, more than alas. We’re back a century with policy aimed at using child separation as a political tool. Those who wax nostalgically for attorney general Jeff Sessions might want to reconsider. While he didn’t call for the arrest of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, he certainly earned a “five Darth rating” for his push to weaponize child separation as a deterrent to asylum seekers at our southern border.
Perhaps the phrase “zero tolerance” rings a bell in a town where drug prosecutions and use are more familiar than child separation.
The aim is the same: Intimidate other potential offenders by disproportionately inflicting pain on a few, life sentences for simple possession. That’s how we filled prisons with drug offenders made to serve as an example and warning to others.
Now we learn but barely notice amidst the coronavirus debacle and the white supremacist plot to start a race war that the administration deliberately sought prosecutions that separated children from their parents even in misdemeanor cases hoping to discourage others from fleeing crime, persecution, systemic rape and gang exploitation in Latin America.
All this came to light when it turned out that detained parents were often never reunited with the children.
According to an inspector general’s report, one prosecutor wrote to his superiors, “We have now heard of us taking breast feeding defendant moms away from their infants.” One government prosecutor wrote to his superiors, “I did not believe this until I looked at the duty log.”
“It is the hope that this separation will act as a deterrent to parents bringing their children into the harsh circumstances that are present when trying to enter the United States illegally,” a Border Patrol official wrote on Oct. 28, 2017, to the U.S. attorney in New Mexico, according to the draft report. If you can stand it, click here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/06/us/politics/family-separation-border-immigration-jeff-sessions-rod-rosenstein.html#click=https://t.co/6MuLwtCuru
This policy was put to a show of hands, a vote within the Justice Department and implemented thereafter. The perps’ defense amounts to, “Trump made us do it,” a nice rehashing of the “following orders” argument we heard after the massacre of 109 civilians at My Lai in Vietnam and at the Nuremberg trials following the Holocaust.
William Calley, the guy who led the charge and personally killed 22 human beings at My Lai, was pardoned by Richard Nixon and Jeff Sessions, the guy who led the charge for child separation, returned to Alabama to run for the U.S. Senate where he was defeated for being insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump.
And you thought, well, voting doesn’t matter, they’re all the same? I hope you’ll reconsider.
Mick Ireland can hardly wait to vote, and is jealous of his many Facebook friends who already have. Mick@sopris.net